A group of British MPs and lawyers called on the UK and other countries to impose Magnitsky-style sanctions on Saudi Arabia this week over its human rights abuses of royal family members, and other high-profile detainees. The call comes as US president-elect Joe Biden prepares to enter office, though little change is expected regarding human rights violations in the Kingdom.

“Right now, with the change in leadership in Washington, there is an expectation in London that the US will begin to approach the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia differently than it has been doing for the past four years with Trump at the helm,” said Giorgio Cafiero, founder and CEO of Gulf State Analytics. “The expectation is that the next administration will put some pressure on the Saudi Kingdom in relation to human rights issues.”

The recommendation came in a report published Thursday detailing the injurious detention conditions of Saudi royals former Crown Prince Muhammed bin Nayef and Prince Ahmed bin Abdul Aziz al Saud, including denial of access to legal advice, medical care, and communication with family.

It also warned that the Kingdom’s failure “to live up to the normal standards of international law...serves to increase the threat to the stability of the government of KSA,” which in turn would constitute a threat to international peace and stability.

Weapons trade overrides human rights

Saudi Arabia and Crown Prince Muhammed bin Salman faced some international scrutiny over the shocking assassination of Jamal Khashoggi in 2018, and the devastating effects of the Saudi-led war in Yemen. European countries like France, however, have continued armed sales to the Kingdom.

“[It would be a] nightmare for Saudi Arabia if there are more sanctions imposed on the country that harm the country’s foreign investment climate. The ambitious Vision 2030 only has a chance of succeeding if there is sufficient amounts of foreign investment,” Cafiero said.

“At the same time, it is very possible that we will see western countries continue to make investments in Saudi Arabia. I’m sort of skeptical that the situations concerning a certain activist, as well as the plight of certain royals, will do much to stop business and investment ties between the west and Saudi Arabia, simply because there is so much money for westerners to make there.”

On July 6, the UK had issued Magnitsky-style sanctions to 20 individuals in the Kingdom over the brutal murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, only to reportedly call Saudi officials discreetly the day after to “apologise” and reaffirm Britain’s support for the regime.

At the time, human rights groups questioned the “clear message” that Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab alleged to send to the “thugs of despots and henchmen of dictators” and the laundering of “blood-drenched ill-gotten gains” when, on July 7, Britain also lifted its ban on weapons sales to Saudi Arabia.