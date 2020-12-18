The response by far-right leaders around the world to the Covid-19 pandemic has been one that has resulted in the US, India and Brazil leading in both infections and deaths.

While Donald Trump’s handling of the pandemic in no small part contributed to his electoral defeat, a recent study indicated that far-right political parties in Europe have taken advantage of the virus to greatly benefit themselves.

Academics at Cambridge University have warned that the assumption that the pandemic has exposed “political incompetence of far-right parties in government and that far-right parties in opposition” is largely based on one case related to Trump “who is the exception rather than the rule.”

The conspiracy theories and fear generated by the coronavirus pandemic and the sometimes contradictory or draconian measures taken by individual governments, have given ample opportunities to far-right governments or opposition parties in Europe to strengthen pre-existing xenophobic messages.

In Italy, one of the worst-hit countries in Europe, Matteo Salvini, the leader of the far-right Northern League party initially referred to the coronavirus as “foreign” or called it the “Chinese Virus.”

Another politician argued that the Italians were much better prepared to weather the fallout from the virus because they were superior to the Chinese in terms of hygiene.

The Cambridge study found a similar sentiment amongst the governing far-right Law and Justice in Poland, in which the country’s success in dealing with the virus is attributed to the “cohesion” of the nation.

Poland’s governing party has taken a hardline against migrants coming to the country and the coronavirus pandemic has been an opportunity to outline some of the benefits.