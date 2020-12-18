US President Donald Trump's administration has announced it had imposed export controls on China's biggest chipmaker, SMIC, restricting its access to US technology over its alleged ties to the Chinese military.

"We're adding SMIC to the entity list mostly because we need to make sure US intellectual property and manufacturing capabilities are not being used by SMIC's clients to continue to support the military-civil fusions efforts within China," a senior official in the Commerce Department said.

The designation means US companies must apply for a license before exporting to SMIC, and specifically targets the Chinese firm's ability to acquire materials for producing chips of 10 nanometers or smaller, the best class in the industry.

Commerce is putting more than 60 other firms on the list for such things as allegedly supporting the Chinese military, being involved in the theft of trade secrets and aiding Beijing’s efforts to claim territory in the South China Sea.

But SMIC is the most high-profile target.

The Commerce Department said it was adding DJI, the world's largest dronemaker, AGCU Scientech; China National Scientific Instruments and Materials and Kuang-Chi Group because the four companies "enabled wide-scale human rights abuses within China through abusive genetic collection and analysis or high-technology surveillance."

READ MORE: China announces sanctions in tech war with US