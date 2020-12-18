In 2015, when a Pakistani American pre-veterinary student visited Marghazar Zoo in Islamabad, she came across a heartbreaking sight: an elephant with gangrened wounds from legs being chained, repetitively bobbing his head side to side.

Most people would not see his “weaving” as disturbing but Samar Khan knew Kaavan’s head movements were a manifestation of stress and depression.

Once she realised zoo authorities were not taking her concerns seriously, Khan took matters online and petitioned Islamabad authorities, the Born Free Foundation and Peta on Change.org. After all, the platform has seen more success with armchair civic participation than other forms of mobilisation in sparking change.

A doctor and a lawyer's fight for animal rights

Dr Khan, now a practising veterinarian in California, has seen her efforts to free Kaavan culminate in his retirement in a Cambodian sanctuary after some 30 years of neglect in the Islamabad zoo.

You could say she “kick-started” the movement, Owais Awan, an Islamabad lawyer and now local animal relocation consultant, told TRT World. Dr Khan and Awan’s efforts led to the zoo on Wednesday to close its doors in its current form after 42 years.

Awan has spent the last two years plying the courts to ensure the zoo is no longer allowed to house animals.

“After the petition, Islamabad locals took up the case and pushed the government for his release,” Dr Khan told TRT World. “There were international protests and even Cher got involved.”

“Her petition built momentum, it’s a joyous thing when a petition is materialised into something real,” Awan said.

Eventually, after months of dragging their feet and some backtracking, authorities, including Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB), gave in to a May high court order to relocate the animals.

But the story of Islamabad’s zoo isn’t one straight line from petition to Kaavan and two Himalayan bears Bubloo and Suzie finding species-appropriate homes abroad.

The story is split into tandem narratives where each actor sees different endings. For IWMB, the end of Islamabad zoo is just the beginning for a new animal project, more on that later.

READ MORE:Kaavan, Pakistan's lonely elephant, lands in Cambodia to start new life

READ MORE: Sickly dancing bears leave Pakistan as Islamabad zoo closes

Where it all started, Islamabad's Marghazar Zoo

Zoos all over the world are evil places, prisons with a cavalier audience. But zoos in Pakistan are a death trap. Marghazar Zoo was no different.

“When you see the animals, you can see it’s just dead inside,” said Marion Lombard, a project director at Four Paws, a Vienna-based animal welfare group which helped relocate some 38 animals from the zoo.

Dr Khan’s petition offers a bleak reminder of how Kaavan’s mate Saheli died of neglect at 22 years in that zoo – even in captivity, elephants live around 70 years. When Saheli died in 2012, officials packed her carcass in ice for a delayed autopsy that showed untended leg injuries forced her to lie in a position that caused a heart attack.

Islamabad zoo never learnt its lesson, not from Saheli, not from the many othertragedies in zoos across Pakistan.

July 2020 bore witness to Islamabad zoo’s actions resulting in an African lion, 12, and lioness, 9, dying as its employees mishandled a court-manded relocation transfer.

An expert assessment, seen by TRT World, listed out the adverse conditions that lead to death. The charge-sheet ranged from unskilled Islamabad zoo staff, the lions' emaciation, dehydration, multiple haemorrhages to burnt paws and smoke toxicity (the latter resulting from zookeepers using fire torches to scare the big cats from their cage into transport).

And yet, Awan, who founded pressure group Friends of Islamabad Zoo, and others had to rely on several court reminders before Pakistan’s Climate Ministry and IWMB agreed to relocate Kaavan to Cambodia or the bears to Jordan's Al Ma'wa sanctuary. At one point, there were even rumours of an effort to bring another elephant to join Kaavan from Sri Lanka.

“There was a lot of pushback from government officials. A lot of false promises for release were made early on and it was very frustrating, in the end, it became a 5-year-long struggle to get [Kaavan] out,” Dr Khan said.

A doctor who sees every mission as possible

Enter Dr Amir Khalil of Four Paws. Four Paws has worked bigger miracles, saving animals from warzones in the Middle East, rescuing dancing bears, circus and captive bears in eastern Europe and dogs and cats from slaughter in the Far East.