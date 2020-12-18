Friday, December 18, 2020

UK reports 28,507 new cases

The United Kingdom has recorded 28,507 new Covid-19 cases and 489 deaths within 28 days of a positive test for the virus, according to official data.

Thursday's data had shown 35,383 new coronavirus infections - including around 11,000 previously unreported cases from Wales - and 532 deaths.

Russia vaccinates its cosmonauts

Russia has begun vaccinating its cosmonauts and staff at Star City, the closed town near Moscow that is home to the country's space programme, the Roscosmos space corporation said.

Russia rolled out the Sputnik V jab to medics and other frontline workers in Moscow earlier this month, and more than 200,000 people have already been vaccinated.

Cosmonaunts Nikolai Chub and Oleg Artemyev, a former crew member of the International Space Station, had the first of the two Sputnik V vaccine jabs, it said.

New strain in South Africa

South Africa is experiencing a new variant of the virus that is driving a second wave of infections, the health minister said.

"We have convened this public briefing today to announce that a variant of the SARS-COV-2 Virus - currently termed 501.V2 Variant - has been identified by our genomics scientists here in South Africa," Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize tweeted.

The World Health Organization said on Monday it was aware of a new variant of Covid-19 that had emerged in Britain, but there was no evidence showing the strain behaved differently to existing types of the virus.

Turkey's deaths at record 246

Turkey's daily coronavirus death toll has hit a record high of 246 in the last 24 hours, Health Ministry data showed, bringing the total number of deaths to 17,610.

Turkey also recorded 26,410 new cases, including asymptomatic ones, in the last 24 hours.

Slovak PM tests positive for Covid-19

Slovak Prime Minister Igor Matovic, 47, has posted a message showing his positive test and an order to observe 10 days of isolation on Facebook, a week after attending a summit with French President Emmanuel Macron who later tested positive for the disease.

Macron's announcement that he had tested positive for Covid-19 prompted a track-and-trace effort across Europe following numerous meetings between the French leader and European Union heads of government, some of whom decided to self-isolate.

Macron says 'doing well' after virus infection

French President Macron said he was doing well after testing positive for Covid-19 in a video message posted on his Twitter account that he appeared to have recorded himself with a phone.

"I am doing well. I have the same symptoms as yesterday: tiredness, headaches, dry everywhere. Like hundreds of thousands of others of you," he said.

"My activity is a little slowed down due to the virus. But I am continuing to take care of the priority issues like the epidemic or, for example, Brexit."

1 in 5 prisoners in US has Covid-19, 1,700 died

As the pandemic enters its 10th month, at least 275,000 prisoners have been infected, more than 1,700 have died and the spread of the virus behind bars shows no sign of slowing. As the virus spreads largely unchecked behind bars, prisoners can’t social distance and are dependent on the state for their safety and well-being.

One in every five state and federal prisoners in the United States has tested positive for the coronavirus, a rate more than four times as high as the general population. In some states, more than half of prisoners have been infected, according to data collected by The Associated Press and The Marshall Project.

Italy reports 17,992 new Covid-19 cases and deaths

Italy has reported 674 coronavirus-related deaths against 683 the day before while the daily tally of new infections decreased to 17,992 from 18,236.

There were 179,800 swabs carried out in the past day, down from a previous 185,320 the health ministry said.

Sweden tightened measures amid second Covid-19 wave

Sweden's government has introduced the toughest measures yet to help stave off a second wave of the pandemic, including recommending masks on public transport and closing non-essential public workplaces.

"It is not possible to return to a normal everyday life. A pandemic is a life and death matter," Prime Minster Stefan Lofven told a news conference.

VP Mike Pence vaccinated for Covid-19

Vice President Mike Pence, his wife Karen and Surgeon General Jerome Adams were vaccinated for Covid-19 during the televised White House event aimed at reassuring Americans the vaccine is safe. He celebrated the shot as “a medical miracle” that could eventually contain the raging coronavirus pandemic.

“The American people can be confident: we have one and perhaps within hours two” safe vaccines,” Pence said after being injected with Pfizer-BioNTech’s shot and, referring to expected FDA approval for Moderna’s vaccine. “Building confidence in the vaccine is what brings us here this morning,” he added.

President-elect Joe Biden expects to receive his shot as soon as next week. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell both said that they will get vaccinated in the next few days.

Europe purchases additional 80M doses of Moderna's vaccine

Drug developer Moderna Inc said the European Commission had exercised its option to purchase an additional 80 million doses of its experimental Covid-19 vaccine.

The European Commission's total order commitment to date is now 160 million doses and the first deliveries of the vaccine to European countries is slated to begin in early 2021 following regulatory approval, the company said.

The European Union has supply deals with other vaccine makers, including for up to 300 million doses of Pfizer Inc and Biontech's shot.

COVAX doubles global vaccine supply to 2 billion doses

The COVAX alliance which aims to secure Covid-19 vaccines for the world's most vulnerable people said it had gained access to nearly 2 billion doses, roughly doubling its supply, with the first deliveries expected in the first quarter of 2021.

The initiative run by the Gavi vaccine alliance and World Health Organization said that it aimed to deliver 1.3 billion doses of approved vaccines next year to 92 eligible low - and middle-income economies.

All 190 economies that have agreed to participate in the programme will "have access to doses in the first half of 2021, with first deliveries anticipated to begin in the first quarter of 2021 – contingent upon regulatory approvals and countries’ readiness for delivery," it said in a statement.

Sweden registers a record 9,654 new cases

Sweden, whose unorthodox pandemic strategy placed it in the global spotlight, has registered a record 9,654 new coronavirus cases, Health Agency statistics showed.

The increase compared with a previous high of 8,881 daily cases recorded on the previous day.

Sweden registered 100 new deaths, taking the total to 7,993.

J&J enrolls participants for late-stage vaccine trial

Johnson & Johnson has enrolled about 45,000 participants for the first late-stage trial of its Covid-19 single-dose vaccine candidate.

It expects interim data by late-January.

The company, however, is lagging rivals Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc in the race for a vaccine to combat the Covid-19 pandemic that has infected about 75 million people globally.

J&J's study, named Ensemble, is being conducted by its unit Janssen, the drugmaker said in a statement.

China to start opening vaccination programme to general public

China plans to start opening its vaccination programme to members of the public in southwestern Sichuan province early next year, despite the inoculations not yet receiving official approval.

At least one million people have already received a jab in China after vaccine candidates were approved for "emergency use", but so far they have been limited to priority groups such as state employees and international students.

China has five coronavirus vaccines in the final stages of development -- but none has received official approval from authorities and the results of late-stage trials have yet to be published.

Thailand reports local infections after reopening for tourists

Thailand has reported four new local virus infections just as the country has started reopening for tourists after months of keeping the virus at bay.

A 67-year-old woman who sells shrimp in the Samut Sakhon province was confirmed to have the infection, senior health official Sopon Iamsirithaworn told a news conference, adding that three of her family members later also tested positive.

She did not have a history of travelling outside the country, the official said, adding they were waiting for the results of the tests of 165 other people who had been in close contact with the woman.

New English lockdown can't be ruled out after Christmas- minister

A new national lockdown in England cannot be ruled out after Christmas, British schools minister Nick Gibb has said, although he emphasised the regional "tiered" system of Covid-19 restrictions was effective.

Northern Ireland and Wales have both outlined plans to head back into lockdown after Christmas to control infection rates, raising suggestions that England might follow suit.

"Nothing is ruled out of course as we tackle this pandemic but the test system is a very effective way... to focus the restrictions," Gibb told Sky News when questioned about a possible third English lockdown.

Asked to confirm that the government was not ruling out a post-Christmas lockdown, Gibb said: "That's not what I said. We have a very effective tier system."

Hungary to start vaccinations after Christmas

Hungarian PM Viktor Orban has said he expects Hungary to emerge from the pandemic by about April.

Orban said he expected vaccinations to start on Dec. 27 or 28, adding that the first vaccine shipment will be enough to inoculate about 35,000 people.

Burundi ex-president Buyoya dies from Covid-19

The former president of Burundi Pierre Buyoya has died in Paris of Covid-19 at the age of 71.

"President Pierre Buyoya died last night in Paris. He had Covid-19," a member of his family told AFP, requesting anonymity.

Several other relatives confirmed the death of Buyoya, who served as special envoy of the African Union to Mali and the Sahel from 2012 until November this year.

Buyoya "had been hospitalised Wednesday last week in Bamako where he was placed on a respirator," the family member said.

"He was evacuated to Paris yesterday afternoon.

Bank of Japan extends virus-linked lending programme

The Bank of Japan has extended an emergency virus-related lending programme but kept its monetary easing policy unchanged, as the country faces a record spike in new Covid-19 cases.

In May, the central bank launched a new lending scheme aiming to channel funds to small and medium-sized businesses suffering from the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

At a two-day policy meeting, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) extended the end-date for those measures by six months to September 2021.