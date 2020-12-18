WORLD
3 MIN READ
Suicide bombing leaves over dozen dead in central Somalia
At least 15 people were killed and over 20 injured in a suicide bombing claimed by Al Shabaab militants in Somalia's semi autonomous state of Galmudug ahead of Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble's address to a rally.
Suicide bombing leaves over dozen dead in central Somalia
FILE PHOTO: An ambulance carrying an injured person from an attack by Al Shabaab gunmen on a hotel near the presidential residence arrives to the Shaafi hospital in Mogadishu, Somalia on December 10, 2019. / Reuters Archive
By Mazhar Ali
December 18, 2020

At least 15 people have been killed in a town in Somalia's semi autonomous state of Galmudug when a suicide bomber detonated a device at a rally due to be addressed by the country's prime minister.

Ali Hassan, a police officer in Galkayo, said others were injured in the blast, which occurred at the entrance to the sports stadium. Some high-ranking members of the Somali army were among those killed in the explosion, according to local reports.

Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble was on his way to address the rally at a stadium in Galkayo, a town in central Somalia where many residents and security forces had gathered to welcome him before the explosion, Galmudug state security ministry said in a post on its Facebook page.

Senior officials at the site included General Abdiasis Abdullahi Qooje who was commander of a battalion based in Galmudug, Somali state radio SONNA reported.

READ MORE: Are US airstrikes really making a difference in Somalia?

Al Shabaab claims responsibility

RECOMMENDED

Somalia's al Qaeda-allied group Al Shabaab, claimed responsibility for the attack and said it was "targeting the apostate prime minister who was visiting the town."

Among those killed, Al Shabaab's military operations spokesman, Abdiasis Abu Musab, told Reuters, some were US-trained.

The group has been fighting for more than a decade to topple the Horn of Africa's central government and establish its own rule based on its strict interpretation of sharia law.

Farah Ali, a resident of Galkayo who witnessed the bombing, told Reuters in a phone interview the stadium was packed with a huge crowd before the blast.

"I counted seven dead people including soldiers and civilians and over a dozen injured ," he said. 

READ MORE:Several dead as suicide bomber targets Somalia's Mogadishu

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Myanmar holds final round of military-run election, junta ally set to win
Over 14,000 flights cancelled, more than 130,000 power outages recorded as winter storm batters US
Syrian Army says YPG terror group bringing PKK reinforcements from Iraq
WHO chief says reasons US gave for withdrawal 'untrue', warns move will make world less safe
Trump calls on Minnesota to allow ICE raids after fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis
Syria extends ceasefire with YPG terror group by 15 days
Türkiye's intelligence chief meets Hamas delegation in Istanbul
Iraq's largest political bloc nominates Nouri al Maliki for PM post
As truce with YPG expires, Syria mulls future course
Trump goes into firefighting mode over NATO comments, praises 'brave' UK troops
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India