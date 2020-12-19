POLITICS
LPGA to allocate record $76M in prize money for 2021 season
The coronavirus pandemic forced the tour to cancel dozens of its events including the Evian Championship this year.
In this September 16, 2018, file photo, Angela Stanford plays an approach shot on the 18th hole during the fourth round of the Evian Championship women’s golf tournament in Evian, France. / AP
By Gizem Taşkın
December 19, 2020

The LPGA will distribute a record $76.45 million in official prize money in 2021 with 34 events scheduled across three continents next year.

The tour is looking to bounce back after the Covid-19 pandemic hit its 2020 schedule, forcing the cancellation of several events including the Evian Championship, one of the five women's golf majors.

"We can all agree that 2020, while certainly not the 70th anniversary year that we expected, was a year that we will never forget," said LPGA Commissioner Mike Whan.

"As we look to 2021, we are recapturing the momentum that we had at the beginning of 2020 and we are excited about our future, which will include news of new title sponsors and several significant purse increases."

The prize fund for the 2020 season had previously been valued at $75.1 million.

The tour said its yearly Asia swing had to be pushed to late April and early May as a result of the pandemic.

The first full-field event of 2021, the Gainsbridge Championship, will run from February 25-28 at a Florida host venue, which has yet to be decided.

