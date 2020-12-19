Reconnaissance flights showed entire villages wiped out in Fiji as authorities put the cost of devastating Cyclone Yasa at hundreds of millions of dollars and the death toll rose to four.

A state of natural disaster has been declared for 30 days as emergency services scrambled to provide food and clothing to the worst affected areas.

The superstorm slammed into Fiji's second largest island Vanua Levu late Thursday, leaving a trail of destruction.

Of the 24,000 people who evacuated their homes at the height of the storm, 16,113 are still unable to return.

A New Zealand Air Force reconnaissance flight flew over the area on Saturday to assess the scale of the damage, with reports of houses, crops and entire livelihoods wiped out.

The storm also damaged schools and caused widespread flooding and landslides.

More than 93,000 people were affected and the number of casualties may rise when communications are restored to hard-hit areas, the National Disaster Management Office said in a statement.

'Hundreds of millions of dollars'

Communications with the eastern Lau islands group were cut during the storm and the extent of damage there was unknown.