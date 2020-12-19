WORLD
3 MIN READ
UK: New Covid-19 strain spreading rapidly
British scientists have identified a "new variant" in the south of England as UK is seeing the rising number of cases and hospital admissions this month.
UK: New Covid-19 strain spreading rapidly
A British government health information advertisement highlights new restrictions in London, Britain, December 19, 2020. / Reuters
Bilge Nesibe KotanBilge Nesibe Kotan
December 19, 2020

England's chief medical officer Chris Whitty has confirmed that a new coronavirus strain which surfaced in the country could spread faster and called for greater public vigilance to reduce transmission.

London had informed the World Health Organization of its findings, Whitty said on Saturday.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock on Monday said scientists had identified a "new variant" in the south of England that could be causing infections to spread faster.

Britain has seen rising cases and hospital admissions this month.

READ MORE:Two-thirds of England to go under strictest tier of Covid-19 restrictions

'Rapid spread'

"As a result of the rapid spread of the new variant, preliminary modelling data and rapidly rising incidence rates in the South East (an expert body advising the government) now consider that the new strain can spread more quickly," Whitty said.

"We have alerted the World Health Organization," he said, but added: 'There is no current evidence to suggest the new strain causes a higher mortality rate or that it affects vaccines and treatments although urgent work is underway to confirm this."

RECOMMENDED

Whitty warned that the new evidence made it "more vital than ever" that the public did all they could to reduce transmission.

READ MORE: UK reports 28,507 new cases of Covid-19 – latest updates

On Friday, 28,507 new daily positive tests were reported by the UK government. Cases last week grew 40.9 percent compared to a week earlier.

More than 1.98 million people have tested positive in the UK.

People in Wales and Northern Ireland are set go into new lockdowns after Christmas.

Johnson has refused to rule out a new lockdown in England, saying Friday: "We're hoping very much that we will be able to avoid anything like that."

"But the reality is that the rates of infection have increased very much in the last few weeks," he said.

READ MORE:Why are the origins of so many Covid-19 cases still a mystery?

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Myanmar holds final round of military-run election, junta ally set to win
Over 14,000 flights cancelled, more than 130,000 power outages recorded as winter storm batters US
Syrian Army says YPG terror group bringing PKK reinforcements from Iraq
WHO chief says reasons US gave for withdrawal 'untrue', warns move will make world less safe
Trump calls on Minnesota to allow ICE raids after fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis
Syria extends ceasefire with YPG terror group by 15 days
Türkiye's intelligence chief meets Hamas delegation in Istanbul
Iraq's largest political bloc nominates Nouri al Maliki for PM post
As truce with YPG expires, Syria mulls future course
Trump goes into firefighting mode over NATO comments, praises 'brave' UK troops
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India