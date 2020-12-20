Business groups have expressed concerns over Britain's new Covid-19 restrictions, with the Confederation of British Industry calling them a "real kick in the teeth" for many businesses.

Matthew Fell, the CBI's chief UK policy director, told Reuters in an emailed statement that the move would hit businesses which were already struggling badly, and the government needed to take a "fresh look" at how to support UK businesses through to the spring.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Saturday that London and southeast England will be placed in a new Tier 4 level of lockdown.

Non-essential retail will close, as will indoor leisure and entertainment.

The new restrictions add to uncertainties faced by British businesses amid the possibility of a no-deal Brexit with less than two weeks left before Britain leaves the European Union's orbit.

