WORLD
3 MIN READ
Thailand holds provincial elections in test of democracy
The elections in 76 Thai provinces are the first since Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha overthrew an elected government in a military coup.
Thailand holds provincial elections in test of democracy
A woman casts her vote at a polling station during provincial elections in Prachuap Khiri Khan province in Thailand, December 20, 2020. / Reuters
Ezgi ToperEzgi Toper
December 20, 2020

Thais have voted nationwide in provincial elections that mark the first test of democracy since a general election last year that drew accusations of manipulation and helped spawn months of youth protests.

The elections in Thailand's 76 provinces outside the capital Bangkok on Sunday are the first since Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha, who kept power after last year's ballot, overthrew an elected government in a military coup.

"It's my duty to vote," said 27-year-old bank worker Korkiet Akaraparn, voting in his first provincial election in Nonthaburi, on the outskirts of Bangkok.

"I hope that there will be new people from this election who bring change."

Polling officials reported a steady turnout despite Thailand's biggest daily surge in cases on Saturday in a province outside Bangkok.

Polls close at 1000 GMT (5pm local), with results expected from the evening.

READ MORE: Thai PM Prayut acquitted in ethics breach case

Vocal challenger to Prayuth

Among the parties putting up candidates is the Progressive Movement, which has its roots in the now banned Future Forward Party of Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit.

Thanathorn had emerged as the most vocal challenger to Prayut.

When he and his party were banned from politics, it prompted protests demanding the removal of Prayut, a new constitution and reforms to the powerful monarchy.

Prayut rejects accusations that he engineered the general election to keep power.

RECOMMENDED

Although the party backing him in parliament is not formally putting up candidates in the provincial elections, contestants in races across the country are making clear their loyalty to his camp.

READ MORE: Thousands of Thai protesters call for removal of prime minister

Test for largest party

The elections are also a test for the Pheu Thai Party linked to populist former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

In opposition it remains the largest party in Thailand's parliament.

Thaksin, who rarely comments in public from self-exile since being overthrown in 2006, has posted on Twitter to encourage people to support the party ahead of provincial elections, in which powerful families traditionally hold local sway.

"I voted for candidates who are relatives of the former chief," said Charoen Buaperm, 60.

Provincial administrations are responsible for the provision of local services and development plans and run their own budgets.

The Progressive Movement seeks to devolve more power to provinces from Bangkok, which is not yet holding its own local election.

READ MORE: Thai pro-democracy protesters rally outside army base demanding reforms

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Myanmar holds final round of military-run election, junta ally set to win
Over 14,000 flights cancelled, more than 130,000 power outages recorded as winter storm batters US
Syrian Army says YPG terror group bringing PKK reinforcements from Iraq
WHO chief says reasons US gave for withdrawal 'untrue', warns move will make world less safe
Trump calls on Minnesota to allow ICE raids after fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis
Syria extends ceasefire with YPG terror group by 15 days
Türkiye's intelligence chief meets Hamas delegation in Istanbul
Iraq's largest political bloc nominates Nouri al Maliki for PM post
As truce with YPG expires, Syria mulls future course
Trump goes into firefighting mode over NATO comments, praises 'brave' UK troops
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India