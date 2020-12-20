Thais have voted nationwide in provincial elections that mark the first test of democracy since a general election last year that drew accusations of manipulation and helped spawn months of youth protests.

The elections in Thailand's 76 provinces outside the capital Bangkok on Sunday are the first since Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha, who kept power after last year's ballot, overthrew an elected government in a military coup.

"It's my duty to vote," said 27-year-old bank worker Korkiet Akaraparn, voting in his first provincial election in Nonthaburi, on the outskirts of Bangkok.

"I hope that there will be new people from this election who bring change."

Polling officials reported a steady turnout despite Thailand's biggest daily surge in cases on Saturday in a province outside Bangkok.

Polls close at 1000 GMT (5pm local), with results expected from the evening.

Vocal challenger to Prayuth

Among the parties putting up candidates is the Progressive Movement, which has its roots in the now banned Future Forward Party of Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit.

Thanathorn had emerged as the most vocal challenger to Prayut.

When he and his party were banned from politics, it prompted protests demanding the removal of Prayut, a new constitution and reforms to the powerful monarchy.

Prayut rejects accusations that he engineered the general election to keep power.