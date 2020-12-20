British and EU negotiators have both dug in their heels with each demanding more concessions from the other as post-Brexit trade talks dragged on, deadlocked on fishing rights.

Sources from both sides on Sunday said that unless the other backed down on access to UK waters, Britain would leave the single market at midnight on December 31 without a follow-on deal on cross-Channel commerce.

"We're continuing to try every possible path to an agreement, but without a substantial shift from the (European) Commission we will be leaving on WTO terms on 31 December," a British government source said.

But an EU diplomat told AFP that Brussels had made Britain its last offer on fishing and it was down now to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to decide whether he wants a deal.

"If Britain doesn't accept the latest EU offer it will be a 'no deal' over fish," he warned.

A European official said: "It's very blocked."

Finding middle ground

The tough talk came as both sides are engaged in intense — and tense — negotiations to secure a pact before the end of the month.

No deal would risk chaos at EU and UK borders, where a pre-deadline rush has already caused long tailbacks of lorries.

Observers, however, noted that the fishing issue was about finding middle ground between offer and counteroffer in an economically small sector, while the much bigger other main issue, on guaranteeing fair trade competition rules is closer to settlement.

"It's all down to numbers now," the European diplomat said.

'Incompatible with our independence'

The EU's pointman in the negotiations, Michel Barnier, has proposed EU fishermen giving up nearly a quarter of the value of the fish they currently catch in UK waters.

Britain is understood to be holding out for getting back much more than half.

The UK has suggested this compromise last for three years before it is renegotiated, whereas Europe is holding out for double that.

"We cannot accept a deal that doesn't leave us in control of our own laws or waters," the UK government source said, arguing that the EU was "continuing to make demands that are incompatible with our independence."

