TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
First Turkey-China freight train reaches its destination in historic trip
The train departed from the Turkish city of Istanbul and passed two continents, two seas and five countries in its 12-day journey before arriving in China's Xi'an city.
First Turkey-China freight train reaches its destination in historic trip
FILE PHOTO: China Railway Express, which departed from China, arrives in Turkey's Edirne city to make the transition to Europe, on November 7, 2019. / AA
By Deniz Uyar
December 20, 2020

In a major milestone, the first train carrying goods from Turkey to China has reached its destination, Turkey’s transport and infrastructure minister said.

“Announcing Turkey’s power in logistics to the world from every city it passed through, the China Export Train is our victory in rail transport,” Adil Karaismailoglu wrote on Twitter.

The train set off from Istanbul on December 4 and covered a distance of 8,693 kilometres across Turkey, Georgia, Azerbaijan, the Caspian Sea, and Kazakhstan to reach China’s Xi’an city.

RECOMMENDED

It followed the Trans Caspian East-West Middle Corridor via Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, according to a Turkish Foreign Ministry statement at the time of departure.

The journey included more than 2,300 kilometres in Turkey, 220 kilometres in Georgia, 430 kilometres in Azerbaijan, 420 kilometres across the Caspian Sea, 3,200 kilometres in Kazakhstan, and 2,100 kilometres in China.

READ MORE: Turkey pledges to enhance financial institutions, democracy

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Myanmar holds final round of military-run election, junta ally set to win
Over 14,000 flights cancelled, more than 130,000 power outages recorded as winter storm batters US
Syrian Army says YPG terror group bringing PKK reinforcements from Iraq
WHO chief says reasons US gave for withdrawal 'untrue', warns move will make world less safe
Trump calls on Minnesota to allow ICE raids after fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis
Syria extends ceasefire with YPG terror group by 15 days
Türkiye's intelligence chief meets Hamas delegation in Istanbul
Iraq's largest political bloc nominates Nouri al Maliki for PM post
As truce with YPG expires, Syria mulls future course
Trump goes into firefighting mode over NATO comments, praises 'brave' UK troops
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India