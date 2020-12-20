POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Man United thrash Leeds 6-2 to bolster Premier League title hopes
Meanwhile, Spurs were top of the table before their midweek clash with Liverpool but now find themselves six points adrift of the champions after a damaging 2-0 defeat at home.
Man United thrash Leeds 6-2 to bolster Premier League title hopes
Manchester United's Donny van de Beek (R) tackles Leeds United's Ezgjan Alioski during the English Premier League football match on December 20, 2020. / AFP
By Nurdan Erdogan
December 20, 2020

Manchester United demolished Leeds 6-2 in the first league meeting between the sides for 16 years to bolster their Premier League title aspirations.

Scott McTominay and Bruno Fernandes scored twice in a match on Sunday as United's counter-attacking threat tore apart Marcelo Bielsa's attacking approach to move the Red Devils up to third, five points behind leaders Liverpool with a game in hand.

Earlier, Leicester put a major dent in Tottenham's Premier League title challenge, climbing to second in the table as Manchester United prepared to resume their historic rivalry with Leeds.

Vardy put away-day specialists Leicester ahead with the final kick of the first half after Brendan Rodgers's side were awarded a penalty.

Serge Aurier barged Wesley Fofana over and, after referee Craig Pawson watched the incident again on the pitchside monitor, the Foxes striker drilled home his spot-kick.

READ MORE: Liverpool, Man Utd humiliated as Premier League goes wild

Spurs had a huge escape early in the second half as James Maddison had a goal ruled out for the most marginal of offsides.

But Leicester doubled their lead just before the hour mark via an own goal.

Vardy capitalised on some bad defending by Moussa Sissoko and his header across goal deflected off Toby Alderweireld and into the net.

RECOMMENDED

The win, Leicester's sixth in seven away games, lifts them to within four points of Jurgen Klopp's men after 14 matches and will have Foxes fans dreaming again.

Just five points separate the 2016 champions from Chelsea in eighth spot but Liverpool looked ominous in a 7-0 demolition of Crystal Palace on Saturday.

In the early kick-off on Sunday, Sheffield United were cruelly denied their first Premier League win of the season as Danny Welbeck scored a late equaliser for Brighton in a 1-1 draw.

Chris Wilder's bottom-placed team looked set to claim all three points at the Amex Stadium despite being reduced to 10 men late in the first half.

Substitute Jayden Bogle marked his Premier League debut with the opening goal for Sheffield United in the 63rd minute.

But Welbeck's goal left United with just two points from 14 games, eight points from safety.

READ MORE: Spurs back on top of Premier League table as Arsenal lose

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Myanmar holds final round of military-run election, junta ally set to win
Over 14,000 flights cancelled, more than 130,000 power outages recorded as winter storm batters US
Syrian Army says YPG terror group bringing PKK reinforcements from Iraq
WHO chief says reasons US gave for withdrawal 'untrue', warns move will make world less safe
Trump calls on Minnesota to allow ICE raids after fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis
Syria extends ceasefire with YPG terror group by 15 days
Türkiye's intelligence chief meets Hamas delegation in Istanbul
Iraq's largest political bloc nominates Nouri al Maliki for PM post
As truce with YPG expires, Syria mulls future course
Trump goes into firefighting mode over NATO comments, praises 'brave' UK troops
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India