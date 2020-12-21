WORLD
2 MIN READ
Amazon closes New Jersey facility till after Christmas over virus outbreak
Amazon did not specify the number of workers who contracted the disease at its sorting center but that all will be paid for the shifts that they miss.
Amazon closes New Jersey facility till after Christmas over virus outbreak
Amazon workers perform their jobs inside of an Amazon fulfillment centre on Cyber Monday in Robbinsville, New Jersey / Reuters
Ezgi ToperEzgi Toper
December 21, 2020

Amazon.com Inc has closed one of its warehouses in New Jersey till December 26, after seeing an increase in asymptomatic positive cases amongst workers.

"Through our in-house Covid-19 testing program, we detected an increase in the number of asymptomatic positive cases at our PNE5 facility in northern New Jersey and have proactively closed the site until December 26th out of an abundance of caution," an Amazon spokeswoman said in a statement to Reuters on Sunday.

Amazon, the world's largest online retailer, said it isn't anticipating any impacts to operations or deliveries due to this shutdown.

It did not specify the number of workers who contracted the disease at its PNE5 facility, which is a sorting center.

The company, however said, that its employees will be paid for the shifts that they miss because of the shutdown of the facility.

READ MORE: Amazon: Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2020 biggest online sales ever

RECOMMENDED

Employees' health at risk

In October, Amazon said more than 19,000 of its US frontline workers contracted the coronavirus this year, or 1.44 percent of the total, a disclosure sought by labor advocates who have criticized the Covid-19 response of the company.

Some staff, elected officials and unions in recent months have said Amazon put its employees' health at risk by keeping warehouses open during the pandemic.

The company had said it would expand virus testing to 50,000 US employees per day by November through internally built capacity.

READ MORE: EU unveils draft rules to tame US tech giants amid rising influence

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Myanmar holds final round of military-run election, junta ally set to win
Over 14,000 flights cancelled, more than 130,000 power outages recorded as winter storm batters US
Syrian Army says YPG terror group bringing PKK reinforcements from Iraq
WHO chief says reasons US gave for withdrawal 'untrue', warns move will make world less safe
Trump calls on Minnesota to allow ICE raids after fatal shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis
Syria extends ceasefire with YPG terror group by 15 days
Türkiye's intelligence chief meets Hamas delegation in Istanbul
Iraq's largest political bloc nominates Nouri al Maliki for PM post
As truce with YPG expires, Syria mulls future course
Trump goes into firefighting mode over NATO comments, praises 'brave' UK troops
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India