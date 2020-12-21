The Central African Republic has said Russia and Rwanda sent troops in support after an alleged coup attempt ahead of this week’s presidential and parliamentary polls.

"Russia has sent several hundred soldiers and heavy weapons" in the framework of a bilateral cooperation agreement, government spokesman Ange Maxime Kazagui said.

"The Rwandans have also sent several hundred men who are on the ground and have started fighting."

Rwanda's Defence ministry in Kigali said the country deployed troops to where its soldiers serving in the UN peacekeeping force have been targeted by rebels.

"The Government of Rwanda has deployed force protection troops to the Central African Republic, under an existing bilateral agreement on defence," said a statement issued late Sunday.

"The deployment is in response to the targeting of the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) contingent under the UN Peacekeeping force by rebels supported by (former president) Francois Bozize."

Attempted coup

On Saturday, the Central African Republic's government accused Bozize of leading an attempted coup as tensions mount ahead of key presidential and legislative elections on Sunday.

A spokesman for the UN's MINUSCA peacekeeping force in CAR said on Sunday that armed rebels that had been advancing on the capital Bangui had been pushed back.