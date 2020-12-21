Local authorities in rural Egypt have declared a state of emergency after detecting two outbreaks of bird flu.

Nagy Awad, head of the veterinary agency in the southwestern province of al Wadi al Gedid, said on Sunday that avian influenza was detected in two poultry farms in the villages of Ezab el Qasr and Oweina in the Dakhla Oasis, located over 750 kilometers (470 miles) from the capital, Cairo.

He said the infected birds were culled and authorities have carried out medical examinations of people who were in contact with them. The virus, which is mainly spread through contact with infected animals, can cause severe illness or death in humans.

High-risk country