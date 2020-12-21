Thailand’s total number of confirmed coronavirus cases have surged past 5,000 as hundreds of migrant workers tested positive, posing a major challenge for the authorities.

Thailand has been one of several Southeast Asian countries that were faring relatively unscathed by the pandemic.

But on Saturday, health officials reported a daily record of 548 new cases, almost all of them among migrant workers in the seafood industry in Samut Sakhon province, 34 kilometres (21 miles) southwest of Bangkok.

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha said on Monday his government would wait to see how the situation looked in a week’s time before deciding on any special restrictions for New Year’s celebrations.

The new cases in Samut Sakhon, most not exhibiting symptoms, were found by mass testing after a 67-year-old shrimp vendor at a seafood market tested positive for the virus.

The Klang Koong seafood market — one of the country’s largest — and its associated housing were sealed off by razor wire and police guards.

