The remaining parties to the ailing 2015 Iran nuclear deal have said that they were preparing for the possible return of the US to the pact as President-elect Joe Biden readies to take office next month.

Biden, who takes office on January 20, has signalled Washington would rejoin the so-called Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) that was aimed at limiting Iran's nuclear programme.

"Ministers acknowledged the prospect of a return of the US to the JCPOA and underlined their readiness to positively address this in a joint effort," a statement on behalf of ministers from Iran, China, Russia, Germany, France and the UK said after Monday morning's online meeting.

The remaining countries that signed the agreement with Iran – Germany, France, Britain, China and Russia – have been trying to keep it from collapsing ever since outgoing President Donald Trump dramatically withdrew from it in May 2018 and imposed crippling economic sanctions on Tehran.

European powers have expressed hope that with the change of administrations in Washington, the US could be brought back into the deal, whose goal is to prevent Iran from developing a potential nuclear bomb – something Tehran insists it doesn’t want to do.

Tehran has retaliated to US sanctions by progressively abandoning limits on its nuclear activity laid down in the deal, including the amount of enriched uranium it is allowed to stockpile and the purity to which it is allowed to enrich uranium.

Advanced centrifuges

Most recently Iran announced it is planning to install advanced centrifuges at Iran's main nuclear enrichment plant in Natanz, a plan condemned by France, Germany and Britain –– collectively known as the "E3" –– as "deeply worrying".