Dozens of email accounts at the US Treasury Department have been comprised by the powerful hackers responsible for a wide-ranging espionage campaign against US government agencies, the office of US Senator Ron Wyden said.

In a written statement on Monday, Wyden's office said that Senate Finance Committee staff were briefed that the hack of the Treasury Department appears to have been a significant one, "the full depth of which isn't known."

Wyden, the most senior Democrat on the committee, said that Microsoft notified the agency that dozens of email accounts had been compromised and that the hackers also penetrated the systems at Treasury's Departmental Offices division, which is home to its top officials.

"Treasury still does not know all of the actions taken by hackers, or precisely what information was stolen," the statement said, although it added that the Internal Revenue Service said there was no evidence the tax agency was compromised or that taxpayer data was affected.

Wyden's statement carried a considerably more pessimistic tone than the one taken by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who told CNBC earlier in the day that "the good news is there has been no damage, nor have we seen any large amounts of information displaced."

The Treasury declined to add to Mnuchin's comments.

Russia, China accused of breach