The United States has reinstated Sudan's sovereign immunity after the country was removed from the list of state sponsors of terror.

However, the legislation includes an exemption allowing lawsuits by the families of victims of the September 11, 2001, attacks on the United States already underway in US courts to move forward, although experts say Sudan is unlikely to lose those cases.

The state sponsor of terror designation, which was in place for almost three decades, had weighed on Sudan's economy and restricted its ability to receive aid.

For investors, the reinstating of sovereign immunity removes another layer of financial risk.

Sudan had been engaged in talks with the United States for months, and paid a negotiated $335 million settlement to victims of Al Qaeda attacks on US embassies in East Africa in 1998 who had been awarded much higher damages by US courts.

The process to release the settlement money and restore Sudan's sovereign immunity – protection against being sued in American courts – had been stalled in the US Congress as it had been tied to the $892 billion coronavirus aid package.

Late on Monday, the wider package was passed in the US Congress after a deal was worked out in a rare weekend session, and sent to President Donald Trump to sign into law.

READ MORE:Trump announces Israel-Sudan normalisation deal

Freed up dosh

According to the bill, Washington will be authorising $111 million to pay off part of Sudan's bilateral debt, and $120 to help pay off its debt to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) while making another $700 million available until September 2022 for assistance to the country.

The bill also appropriates an additional $150 million for Sudan's settlement payment, in order to redistribute the funds in a way the bill's sponsors say is more equitable.