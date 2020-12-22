US lawmakers have approved a $900 billion Covid-19 relief package that will provide a long-sought boost for millions of Americans and businesses battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Overwhelming approval in the Senate and House of Representatives on Monday clears the way for the legislation to be sent to President Donald Trump to be signed into law.

Lawmakers tacked on a $1.4 trillion catchall spending bill and thousands of pages of other end-of-session business in a massive bundle of bipartisan legislation as Capitol Hill prepared to close the books on the year.

The bill goes to President Donald Trump for his signature, which is expected in the coming days.

READ MORE: US Congress reaches deal on $900B Covid relief bill

Overwhelming approval

The relief package, unveiled Monday afternoon, sped through the House and Senate in a matter of hours.

The Senate cleared the massive package by a 92-6 vote after the House approved the Covid-19 package by another lopsided vote, 359-53.

The tallies were a bipartisan coda to months of partisanship and politicking as lawmakers wrangled over the relief question, a logjam that broke after President-elect Joe Biden urged his party to accept a compromise with top Republicans that is smaller than many Democrats would have liked.

The bill combines coronavirus-fighting funds with financial relief for individuals and businesses.

It would establish a temporary $300 per week supplemental jobless benefit and a $600 direct stimulus payment to most Americans, along with a new round of subsidies for hard-hit businesses, restaurants, and theaters and money for schools, health care providers and renters facing eviction.

READ MORE: US Congress passes $900B Covid-19 relief bill – latest updates

Longest bill ever

The 5,593-page legislation, by far the longest bill ever, came together Sunday after months of battling, posturing and post-election negotiating that reined in a number of Democratic demands as the end of the congressional session approached.

Biden was eager for a deal to deliver long-awaited help to suffering people and a boost to the economy, even though it was less than half the size that Democrats wanted in the fall.

“This deal is not everything I want ... not by a long shot,” said Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern, a longstanding voice in the party’s old-school liberal wing.

“The choice before us is simple. It’s about whether we help families or not. It’s about whether we help small businesses and restaurants or not. It’s about whether we boost (food stamp) benefits and strengthen anti-hunger programs or not. And whether we help those dealing with a job loss or not. To me, this is not a tough call.”

READ MORE: Moderna Covid-19 vaccine doses shipped out in US

Tortured path

The Senate, meanwhile, was also on track to pass a one-week stopgap spending bill to avert a partial government shutdown at midnight and give Trump time to sign the sweeping legislation.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, a key negotiator, said on CNBC Monday morning that the direct payments would begin arriving in bank accounts next week.

Democrats promised more aid to come once Biden takes office, but Republicans were signaling a wait-and-see approach.

The measure would fund the government through September, wrapping a year's worth of action on annual spending bills into a single package that never saw Senate committee or floor debate.

The legislation followed a tortured path.

Democrats played hardball up until Election Day, amid accusations that they wanted to deny Trump a victory that might help him prevail.

Democrats denied that, but their demands indeed became more realistic after Trump's loss and as Biden made it clear that half a loaf was better than none.

The final bill bore ample resemblance to a $1 trillion package put together by Senate Republican leaders in July, a proposal that at the time was scoffed at by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as way too little.

READ MORE: Congress averts US shutdown as talks continue over Covid-19 relief package

Biden's pragmatic approach

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, took a victory lap after blocking far more ambitious legislation from reaching the Senate floor.

He said the pragmatic approach of Biden was key.

“The president-elect suggesting that we needed to do something now was helpful in moving both Pelosi and Schumer into a better place,” McConnell told The Associated Press.

“My view about what comes next is let's take a look at it. Happy to evaluate that based upon the needs that we confront in February and March."

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris came to the Senate to cast her vote for the bill. “The American people need relief and I want to be able to do what I can to help them,” she said.