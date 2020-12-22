Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny has said he tricked a security agent into admitting the Federal Security Service (FSB) sought to kill him this summer and laced his underwear with novichok poison.

Navalny, one of President Vladimir Putin's most outspoken critics, was airlifted to Germany for treatment in August after collapsing on a plane in Russia. Germany has said he was poisoned with a Soviet-style Novichok nerve agent in an attempt to murder him, an assertion many Western nations accept.

Navalny declared his poisoning case solved earlier this month when a joint media inquiry said it had identified a team of assassins from Russia's FSB security service.

'He confessed everything'

In a video published on his website, Navalny said he had phoned up some of his alleged poisoners before the joint investigation was released and posed as an aide to the secretary of Russia's Security Council.

The Kremlin critic said he phoned a man named Konstantin Kudryavtsev, who he said was a chemical weapons expert with the FSB domestic intelligence agency.

"I called my killer. He confessed everything," Navalny said on Twitter, a claim rejected later Monday by the FSB.

Kudryavtsev spoke to him for 49 minutes and appears to have been part of the clean-up team, Navalny said. Navalny published a recording and transcript of the conversation.

Reuters could not independently verify the fact of the phone call or the identity of Navalny's interlocutor.

The Kremlin has repeatedly rejected any suggestion that Russia tried to kill Navalny.

"The video clip with the phone call is fake," the FSB said, according to the state TASS news agency, calling Navalny's investigation into his alleged poisoning a "planned provocation".

