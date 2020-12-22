The world football governing body Fifa say they have filed a criminal complaint with Zurich's cantonal prosecutor, claiming evidence of "criminal mismanagement" of a museum project set up by former president Sepp Blatter.

Fifa said their complaint "identified the direct involvement of former Fifa President Joseph S Blatter together with other persons" in the agreements made for the museum which is in central Zurich.

"The complaint includes the entire project costs at CHF 500 million ($564.59 million), and identifies that the previous FIFA administration poured CHF 140 million ($158.13 million) into renovating and refurbishing a building that the organisation doesn’t own, while also locking itself into a long-term rental agreement on unfavourable terms when compared to standard market rates, which, in total, will cost FIFA CHF 360 million ($460.5 million) by the date of expiration in 2045," Fifa said in a statement on Tuesday.

"That is half a billion Swiss Francs that could and should have been channelled into the development of global football."

Lorenz Erni, Blatter's lawyer, said in response: "The accusations are baseless and are vehemently repudiated".

Blatter, who was Fifa president for 17 years, was suspended and later banned by the soccer body's ethics committee after he became the subject of criminal proceedings in Switzerland in 2015.

Forensic audit done

Fifa Deputy Secretary General Alasdair Bell said that a 'forensic audit' had been undertaken into the project.

"That audit revealed a wide range of suspicious circumstances and management failures, some of which may be criminal in nature and which therefore need to be properly investigated by the relevant authorities," Bell said in the statement.