The US on December 14 imposed sanctions which targeted Turkey's Presidency of Defense Industries’ (SSB) officials over its purchase of the Russian S400 missile defence systems along with a ban on all US export licences.

Previously, Turkey was banned from buying F-35s after the purchase of the Russian S-400 air defence systems, however, the Chair of Turkey’s Presidency of Defense Industries, Ismail Demir recently told reporters that Turkish companies will continue to produce parts for the F-35 fighter jets despite being removed from the programme in 2019.

In late 2019, US Lieutenant Colonel Mike Andrews, a Defence Department spokesman said that a decision was made "to honour existing contractual arrangements and accept delivery of parts that were already on contract."

According to Bloomberg’s analysis in 2018, Turkey is a global leader when it comes to aerospace manufacturing and 10 Turkish companies were on track to manufacture about $12 billion worth of F-35 parts, including the centre fuselage produced by Turkish Aerospace Industries.

Ismail Demir said: “What they did on the F-35 was even against their domestic law. Our legal work continues. Turkey has always met its responsibilities as a partner of the program. Turkish companies are currently continuing to produce parts (of F-365 jets).”

The foreign ministry of Turkey in a statement this summer reiterated that the US refusal to sell the Patriot missile system to Ankara compelled it to go for the S-400 deal with Russia, in light of its growing security threats in the region, particularly those on the Syrian border.

"The circumstances that led Turkey to purchase the S-400 missiles is known very well to everyone. In this respect, US President Trump has repeatedly confirmed Turkey's justifications on the issue,” the foreign ministry statement said, rejecting the sanctions.

Despite the fact that the main reason behind Turkey’s purchase of S-400s was the US’s refusal to provide its own defence systems to Ankara, Washington continues to insist that the S-400s that Turkey has purchased pose a threat to the next-generation F-35 fighter jets and to NATO’s broader defence systems.