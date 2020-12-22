It is a bitter fact that humanitarian crises have always been around, and won't be going away any time soon. Human suffering deserves particular attention from the international community and recognising the growing numbers of vulnerable people, there have been efforts to gradually increase humanitarian assistance.

But global assistance is hardly at the level needed to implement sustainable solutions to eradicate suffering and empower people to support their own livelihoods. To effectively fight against human suffering at such high levels requires the commitment and solidarity of the international community.

In previous years, transformations in the humanitarian sector usually centred around problems faced in the operational functions of organisations. In operational and functional terms, there have been successful attempts to make the humanitarian sector more efficient and effective.

The new millennium started with striking developments professionalising the sector. In 2016, a new era emerged with the World Humanitarian Summit. The summit involved the participation, contribution and commitment of over 3000 sector representatives from both governmental and non-governmental institutions from all over the world. Several critical sector related issues and concerns were discussed. The result was the surfacing of a new model for dealing with the ineffectiveness to reach sustainable solutions to humanitarian crises around the world.

In other words, it was agreed that people in need should not be left alone on their own after first aid responses and instead should be harmonised into life with more far-reaching methods. This became known as the humanitarian-development nexus.

United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in his inauguration back in 2016 pointed to the importance of this nexus, “We must bring the humanitarian and development spheres closer together from the very beginning of a crisis to support affected communities, address structural and economic impacts and help prevent a new spiral of fragility and instability.”

The drastic change in the way the humanitarian sector viewed the new model became even evident when participants at the summit agreed to name the nexus with an outstanding claim: “The New Way of Working”.

After the summit, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) developed a booklet to define the term and explain how it will affect the functioning of operations.

The humanitarian-development nexus model or the New Way of Working, purports that the humanitarian and the development sector need to now cooperate and collaborate more closely with the inclusion of local branches to achieve collective outcomes with a focus on risk and vulnerability reduction.

This reduction would then contribute to the overall achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals. Achieving collective outcomes is a key component because this change shows that the international community and humanitarian actors have agreed on deepened cooperation and joint action.