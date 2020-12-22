President-elect Joe Biden has said the perpetrators of a massive cyber-attack on the US government must face consequences and called out President Donald Trump over his response to the threat.

"We can't let this go unanswered," Biden said in pre-holiday remarks to the American people on Tuesday.

"That means making clear and publicly who is responsible for the attack and taking meaningful steps to hold them in the account."

"This assault happened on Donald Trump's watch when he wasn't watching," Biden charged. "Rest assured that even if he does not take it seriously, I will."

"It is a grave risk and it continues. I see no evidence that it’s under control. I see none. Heard of none. Defense Department won't even brief us on many things. So I know of nothing that suggests it's under control," Biden said.

The hacking spree uncovered last week breached at least half a dozen US government agencies and left thousands of American companies exposed.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said it appeared to have been carried out by the Russian government.

Biden's response to alleged Russian hacking

The incoming White House chief of staff said on Sunday that Biden's response to the hacking campaign would go beyond sanctions.

Ron Klain said Biden was mapping out ways to degrade the capacity of foreign actors to engage in cyber attacks against the United States.

Options being mulled by the Biden administration to punish Russia for its alleged role include financial penalties and retaliatory hacks on Russian infrastructure, people familiar with the matter have told Reuters news agency.

The Kremlin denies any role in the hacking.

"The question of the damage done remains to be determined. We have to look at, very closely, the nature of the breaches, how extensive they are, and what damage has been done," Biden said.