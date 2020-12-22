Urging the US to reconsider its sanction decision, Turkey has said it bought the Russian S-400 missile defence system in line with its national interests as Moscow responded positively and Ankara made its planning accordingly.

Turkey opted to buy the Russian S-400 system to bolster the defence of the country, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said on Tuesday at Aksaz naval base in southwestern Mugla province.

Russia responded positively to this issue, and Turkey made its military, economic, and technological planning in this regard, he said.

Inspection and controls of the S-400 system are under way based on the activity plan set by the parties, Akar said.

US sanctions

Akar, who was speaking on Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) imposed by the US, maintained that Washington's sanctions were not befitting to ties between both NATO allies.

"It should be known some activities with the US and especially with NATO, will be negatively affected due to sanctions," Akar said calling on the US government to reassess the situation from both military and political points of view.

Turkey and its armed forces are no ordinary powers, Akar said, adding that no actor could do anything in the Middle East region while acting without, or against, the Turkish Armed Forces.

