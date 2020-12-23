CULTURE
London's West End performers make music video to raise funds for colleagues
Thirty singers came together and created "Christmas Again (The Show Must Go On!)" video to give their support people in theatre as stages across London are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Audience member react at the end of the show after the reopening of the Great Gatsby in London's West End, amid the coronavirus outbreak in London, Britain, on October 22, 2020. / Reuters
By Gizem Taşkın
December 23, 2020

Performers from London's West End have made a festive music video to support people in theatre pushed to the breadline by coronavirus restrictions.

"Christmas Again (The Show Must Go On!)" celebrates the festive season, after a challenging year in the business for those on stage and behind the scenes.

Thirty singers recorded their parts separately in the studio, or remotely from home, giving their time to raise funds for the Theatre Support Fund+

Theatres in London are currently closed as the capital battles a new, more easily transmissible variant of the coronavirus.

Director Joe McNeice, who co-authored the song, which was released late last month, said he hoped to explore more innovative ways of bringing theatre next year.

Open air performances would be "a really important lifesaver for all of us," he said. "Theatre can exist in a field with a group of 20 people huddled around a little stage watching people tell stories."

SOURCE:Reuters
