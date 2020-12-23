Performers from London's West End have made a festive music video to support people in theatre pushed to the breadline by coronavirus restrictions.

"Christmas Again (The Show Must Go On!)" celebrates the festive season, after a challenging year in the business for those on stage and behind the scenes.

Thirty singers recorded their parts separately in the studio, or remotely from home, giving their time to raise funds for the Theatre Support Fund+.

Theatres in London are currently closed as the capital battles a new, more easily transmissible variant of the coronavirus.