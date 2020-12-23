WORLD
2 MIN READ
Tunisia: No intentions of normalising ties with Israel
Tunisia’s Foreign Ministry has rejected a New York Times report that said the country was planning to normalise ties with Israel, following in the footsteps of the UAE, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco.
Tunisia: No intentions of normalising ties with Israel
Tunisia's President Kais Saied gives a speech at the government's swearing-in ceremony at the Carthage Palace outside the capital Tunis, Tunisia February 27, 2020. / Reuters Archive
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
December 23, 2020

Tunisia has said it is not interested in establishing diplomatic relations with Israel and its position will not be affected by any international changes.

Morocco this week joined the list of Arab countries that have normalised relations with Israel this year, and Israeli envoys arrived in Morocco on Tuesday to meet its king.

Tunisia's position dented speculation that it would be the next Arab country to normalise relations with Israel at the behest of the administration of US President Donald Trump.

READ MORE: Morocco signs deals with US-Israeli delegation marking normalisation

RECOMMENDED

The New York Times had reported on Monday that officials familiar with the Trump administration's efforts said Oman and Tunisia might be the next states to forge ties with Israel.

"As Tunisia respects the sovereign positions of other countries, it affirms that its stance is principled, and changes in the international scene will never affect it," a foreign ministry statement said.

Morocco followed the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Sudan in moving toward normal relations with Israel. Palestinians have censured the US-brokered deals, seeing a betrayal of a long-standing demand that Israel first meet their statehood demand.

READ MORE:Pakistan to UAE: 'We will not recognise Israel'

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Syria extends ceasefire with YPG terror group by 15 days
Türkiye's intelligence chief meets Hamas delegation in Istanbul
Iraq's largest political bloc nominates Nouri al Maliki for PM post
As truce with YPG expires, Syria mulls future course
Trump goes into firefighting mode over NATO comments, praises 'brave' UK troops
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India
Israel kills two Palestinian children in Gaza
Ukraine, Russia and US conclude second round of trilateral talks in UAE
Iran thanks Pakistan for diplomatic support at UN
Fight against Daesh terror is growing stronger: Erdogan
Denmark slams Trump for remarks undermining NATO's role in Afghanistan