Tunisia has said it is not interested in establishing diplomatic relations with Israel and its position will not be affected by any international changes.

Morocco this week joined the list of Arab countries that have normalised relations with Israel this year, and Israeli envoys arrived in Morocco on Tuesday to meet its king.

Tunisia's position dented speculation that it would be the next Arab country to normalise relations with Israel at the behest of the administration of US President Donald Trump.

