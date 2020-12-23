US House of Representative leaders released the 5,593-page text of a Covid-19 stimulus package hours before a midnight government budget deadline. The bill has raised controversy over the relatively small stimulus payment it grants Americans, relative to eyebrow raising hundreds of millions of dollars earmarked for Israel and other countries.

The huge bipartisan legislation is one of the largest bills the US Congress has ever drafted. The bill will likely pass unimpeded after months of negotiations between Democrats and Republicans.

The bill provides a $600 stimulus check for most Americans, another $600 per child, a $300 weekly supplement for unemployed individuals, and a total of $284.4 billion in forgivable small-business Paycheck Protection Program loans.

Israel, however, may be walking away with a significant slice of the pie. For many Americans, this is frustrating. One Twitter user took to sharing quick maths because something didn’t add up.

“$600 x 328 million = $196.8 billion. This bill is for $900 billion. Guess who’s getting that other $700+ billion?” they tweeted.

Even US President Donald Trump criticised the bill, calling it a disgrace, while calling on Congress to increase the stimulus payment from $600 to $2000.

"I'm also asking Congress to immediately get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items in this legislation or to send me a suitable bill," he said in a video released on twitter.

But the spending package actually combines twelve different bills between two different votes. The Covid-19 relief bill, which had its own vote, was worth $900 billion. In total, the house approved $2.3 trillion in spending and relief between two votes that included the 2021 Pentagon Spending bill. $900 billion was specifically dedicated to Covid relief.

The answer to who’s getting paid is buried deep in the near-6000 page document. One segment, however, reads: "$500,000,000 shall be for the Israeli Cooperative 6 Programs." A large portion of that is dedicated to missile defense systems.

This triggered outrage on social media, with “$500,000,000 for Israel” trending worldwide.

The half a billion payment is part of a 2016 agreement signed during the Obama administration that will continue until 2026, and provide a total of $38 billion in military aid to Israel. Part of the deal was an agreement that Israel would not ask for more money for missile defense systems during the 10 year period.