There is no denying that 2020 has been an unprecedented year, and mainly for all the wrong reasons.

And in the process, social media helped deliver some light-hearted solace during difficult times at every step of the way.

Humour is often used as a coping mechanism in the face of tragic or absurd circumstances we find ourselves in – and 2020 undoubtedly provided the memelords with more than enough material.

Whether it was devastating wildfires, political upheaval, social unrest, diplomatic tensions, and of course, a global pandemic, a torrent of truly stellar memes allowed us to temporarily alleviate our collective anxiety through comic relief.

Here are some of the best memes that defined 2020:

My Plans / 2020

The definitive meme of the year, if not the past decade, that perfectly sums up 2020:

‘We are the Virus’

As lockdowns ensued following the first wave of the pandemic grinding global activity to a halt, images of unusually clear canals in Venice went viral. False claims spread of the “return” of elephants and dolphins on social media, convincing many people that Covid-19 was the “Earth’s vaccine” and humans were “the virus”.

Some took to mocking that eco-fascist sentiment:

Zoom meetings

Then came the Zoom meetings. With a multitude of backgrounds and effects at our disposal, it also became harder to take some of our bosses seriously:

We also got to see – to terrifying effect – what a Zoom audience looks like:

Wash Your lyrics

In response to health authorities' recommendations to wash your hands for at least 20 seconds (or as long as it takes to sing “Happy Birthday” twice) 17-year-old William Gibson created the website Wash Your Lyrics, which generated a handwashing poster with the lyrics to any song you wanted.

“It just felt so sad singing Happy Birthday to myself every time I washed my hands,” Gibson said.

Karen

Once of the most prominent memes that filtered into popular culture as the Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests raged was “Karen”: the catchall term for a stereotype of a middle-class white woman who weaponises their relative privilege against people of colour, whether through demands to “speak to the manager” or police complaints for trivially minor – and in many cases – fictional transgressions.

A male version of the Karen meme soon emerged too: Ken.

In June, when wealthy couple Patricia and Mark McCloskey were pictured pointing guns at BLM protesters passing by their home in St. Louis, Missouri, they were widely dubbed “Karen and Ken”:

Democrats don kente

In June, Democrat leaders took part in a moment of silence for George Floyd and announced the Justice in Policing Act of 2020 legislation for police reform. During the event, they wore a kente cloth around their neck and over their shoulders.

Many criticised their choice to wear the traditional garb as a political prop, and Twitter had a field day to say the least:

Bernie once again asking for your support

One of the best US election-related memes was based on a campaign video that Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders posted on Twitter, asking for donations so he could stay in the presidential race.

“I am once again asking for your financial support,” he said.

The image and phrase took off in February, as people used it to declare things they were once again asking for. Those demands could be quite versatile:

Sanders himself used it to viral effect in July:

Person, Woman, Man, Camera, TV

When US president Donald Trump suggested on Fox News that his performance on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment test meant he was some sort of stable genius (the test is meant to show if you have signs of dementia, Alzheimer’s or degenerative illnesses), the bit where he went “person, woman, man, camera, TV,” over and over again became instantly memeworthy.