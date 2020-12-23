POLITICS
Strict anti-doping protocols in place for Tokyo Olympics
World Athletics governing body says improvements in testing would make it harder than ever for athletes to avoid being caught.
World Athletics President Sebastian Coe speaks to media as he inspects at the National Stadium, the main stadium of Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics, October 8, 2020. / Reuters
By Nurdan Erdogan
December 23, 2020

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe said reputation will not protect the sport's high-profile athletes from doping raps and warned that it would be harder than ever to get away with taking banned substances at next year's Tokyo Olympics.

A host of top athletes, including world 100 metres champion Christian Coleman, have been sanctioned by the Athletics Integrity Unit in recent years as it looks to restore integrity in a sport plagued by doping scandals.

"I like to think that it has shown the athletes that we're not fearful of reputation. Where there is an infraction we're not fearful of going: 'Oh well that's quite a big name,'" Coe, who won double Olympic gold over 1,500 metres, told British media.

He said: "The AIU was a centrepiece in the reforms and that's exactly why I pushed for that independent, dispassionate organisation that could remove the decision making from any undue political interference.

"The AIU is not always going to be on everybody's Christmas card list, nor should they be. But I do think that it has restored some confidence that we've got an organisation that will fearlessly and ruthlessly weed out the cheats."

Coe said improvements in testing would make it harder than ever for athletes to avoid being caught.

"What I can say is if they do cheat, there is a greater chance of them being caught in Tokyo than probably any previous Games," he added.

READ MORE:Russian flag and anthem barred from Olympic games until 2022

