The Turkish parliament has approved a motion calling for an extension to troop deployment in Libya for another 18 months.

While the governing Justice and Development (AK) Party, and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) backed the motion, the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), and Good (IYI) Party voted against it.

"There are threats from Libya to Turkey and the entire region, and if attacks resume again, Turkey's interests in the Mediterranean basin and North Africa will be adversely affected," the motion said.

It added that permanent peace, cease-fire which was agreed upon in October, and political dialogue in Libya is of great importance to Turkey.

"Turkey, within the Memorandum of Security and Military Cooperation signed with Libya, will continue to contribute to the training and consultancy support to Libya," it said.

Turkey-Libya cooperation

The proposal was submitted by the presidency last week, in the light of a request by Libya's UN-recognised government for military assistance.

On November 27, Ankara and Tripoli signed a pact on military cooperation, as well as an agreement on maritime boundaries in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Since the ouster of late leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, two seats of power have emerged in Libya: one in eastern Libya mainly supported by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates, and another in Tripoli, which enjoys UN and international recognition.

Turkey sent its troops to the North African country on a year-long mandate in January.