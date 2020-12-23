Several tech giants filed an amicus brief in support of WhatsApp’s legal action against Israeli firm NSO Group, which develops and sells spyware and hacking tools.

A private cybersurveillance industry that is expanding and immunised from civil or criminal prosecutions would mean “more foreign governments with powerful and dangerous cyber-surveillance tools” that would increase “systemic cybersecurity risks,” the brief argues.

Filed by Google, Microsoft, Cisco, GitHub, LinkedIn, VMware, and the Internet Association (which represents companies like PayPal, Amazon, and Twitter), the brief holds that granting NSO immunity would pave the way for a growing private cyber-surveillance industry to further exploit technological vulnerabilities in violation of US law.

The joint legal filing came after a Citizen Lab report revealed that spyware products from NSO Group were used by governments to hack into 36 phones of journalists, producers, anchors and executives at Al Jazeera and a journalist at Al Araby TV.

Continued attacks on journalists and human rights defenders

The Al Jazeera journalist breach is the latest known use of the firm’s products to hack civilians.

NSO Group claims that it sells its technology to help governments target and fight “terrorists” and “crime,” but its spyware has been found on civilians phones repeatedly over the past few years. Critics say the firm poses a major threat to human rights

A 2017 Citizen Lab report found that dozens of journalists, lawyers, scientists, public health campaigners, anti-corruption activists, politicians, and their families had been targeted with NSO.

A UN forensic investigation in January identified the NSO Group’s Pegasus as the spyware used to hack into the phone of Amazon CEO and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos in 2018.

NSO’s spyware was also used to spy on Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi who was brutally murdered two years ago.