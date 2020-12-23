“I used to work for a fast fashion company, so I know what that’s like: fast pace, cheap quality fabrics,” says Nermin Kose, consultant and designer.

Consumers buy more, wear less, discard quickly. According to Greenpeace’s ‘Timeout for Fast Fashion’ report, “sales of clothing have nearly doubled from $1 trillion in 2002 to $1.8 trillion in 2015, projected to rise to $2.1 trillion by 2025”.

Kose, born in Kocaeli, studied Econometry at Marmara University, and Fashion Design at La Salle Academy, both in Istanbul. The 40-year old is now working for her own sustainable design company, Away Denim, and doing design and brand consulting for textile clients under the Creatrix name.

The designer points out that textile manufacturing is the second most polluting industry in the world, following the oil industry. She blames fast fashion for producing fast, cheap, and low quality goods. “The multi-season approach and fast trends are putting pressure on people and the environment both,” she adds.

“Sustainable fashion is against that. It aims to treat the world with a responsible view, and leave the next generations with resources they can rely on.”

She started her work on sustainable fashion while researching for her denim company. She also writes about sustainable fashion and is the founding member for two sustainable design initiatives: Surdurulebilir Moda Platformu (Sustainable Fashion Platform) in Istanbul, founded in 2017 with 11 members, and Notion Kolektif (Notion Collective), founded in Izmir with five members.

The Sustainable Fashion Platform aims to create a textile and fashion ecosystem sensitive to the planet and society, and is an independent platform that is based on sharing knowledge, experience and ideas. It has held many activities and workshops that helped share information on sustainable fashion. It has also collaborated with universities.

The Notion Collective is a creative association for sustainable fashion. It has held seminars on ‘Fashion and the Climate Crisis’, ‘The New Face of Fashion’ that dissect the social and environmental impact of the textile industry. It continues to hold talks and produce a biweekly podcast.