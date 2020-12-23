The Israeli parliament, also known as the Knesset, dissolved itself on Tuesday midnight after the fractured coalition of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu missed the deadline to approve the 2020 national budget. The country is expected to hold its historic fourth election within a span of two years on March 23, 2021.

Here, we take a closer look at what triggered another early election in Israel.

How did it all start?

The political crisis in Israel began in 2018 as discussions about a new military conscription bill raged in the parliament. The bill proposed that the Ultra-Orthodox Haredi students should be exempted from the obligatory military service.

Then Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman, who represents a largely secular, Russian-speaking population of Jews from the ex-Soviet Union, opposed the bill and proposed his own bill instead.

He did not get the popular support, however, and he stunned everyone with resignation in November “in protest at a Gaza truce deal,” which appeared to be just an excuse to dissociate himself from the coalition’s engagement with Ultra-Orthodox religious groups.

The resignation triggered snap elections in April 2019. Another one followed four months later in September, but they also proved futile.

The Israeli voters went to the polls for the third time in March, 2020. This time the Blue and White leader Benny Gantz and his rival Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to form a unity government in May.

The coalition deal was based on a power-sharing agreement in light of the coronavirus crisis. Both leaders agreed to rotate the premiership after 18 months. However, they recently clashed over the partnership because the Likud party agreed to pass just a one-year budget instead of two. The passage of the two-year budget would have set in motion Gantz’s transition to power next year.

Israeli political analysts see the move as a ploy by Netanyahu to hold on to power by exploiting a legal loophole, which enables him to keep his post should the Israeli government be dissolved over a budget impasse.

Understanding Israel's electoral system

At the root of this election drama in Israel lies also the country’s electoral system, which is based on proportional representation seeking to create a representative body that reflects the overall distribution of public support for each political party. It ensures small groups a measure of representation proportional to their electoral support.

The system was the closest election system that would match with the tradition of the Yishuv, the Jewish community in Palestine before the foundation of the state of Israel. The political culture of the time aimed to provide broad social representation, making it possible for small Jewish groups to have a voice in their parliamentary gatherings.