A UN report looking at violence in Mali has found evidence that the Malian army committed war crimes as they were battling armed insurgents who are also accused of committing crimes against humanity.

Created in January 2018 as part of the Agreement for Peace and Reconciliation between rebels and the government in Mali which was signed in 2015 ending years of fighting. The report's findings come at a time when Mali is still reeling from a coup earlier this year.

At over 300 pages, the report, which has not been released to the public, but was seen by the AFP and the UN Security Council reveals serious human rights abuses during the 2012-2018 period.

The authors of the report recommend that a war crimes tribunal be set to handle the findings and bring to justice those suspected of crimes.

"The Commission has reasonable grounds to believe that the Malian defence and security forces committed war crimes, including violence to the life and person of civilians and persons hors de combat suspected of being affiliated or cooperating with extremist armed groups," says the report, acquired by AFP on Tuesday.

The probe also found that “extremist armed groups committed crimes against humanity and war crimes."

Pape Diallo, an activist in Mali has criticised the report suggesting that during the period in question, the security of the country was led by the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA).

At its height, the forces numbered at 15,000 in addition to more than 4,000 French troops which were deployed as part of Paris-led Operation Barkhane.

“The Malian authorities have spared no effort against all forms of revenge against civilians in its territory,” said Diallo speaking to TRT World.

“I personally think that this accusation fits in with a (French) policy of invasion,” added Diallo.