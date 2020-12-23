Wednesday, December 23, 2020

Taiwan cancels, curbs gatherings after new local case

Taiwan's tourism department cancelled an annual New Year celebration at the northeastern tip of the island, the Xinhua news agency reported, after a report of the first locally transmitted virus case since April 12.

The tourism department is also considering banning other mass gatherings at tourist sites, Xinhua said.

Taiwan has kept the pandemic well under control thanks to early and effective prevention methods and widespread use of masks, with all new cases for more than the last 250 days among travellers arriving on the island.

Spain to receive 350,000 doses of vaccine per week

Spain will receive 350,000 vaccine doses from Pfizer-BioNTech per week starting on Saturday, with a total of nearly 4.6 million to be delivered over the next 12 weeks, Health Minister Salvador Illa said.

The first batch will be delivered to the city of Guadalajara in central Spain, where vaccination will begin on Sunday, and then distributed to other regions.

The Spanish government has said it aims to vaccinate between 15 million and 20 million people in the first half of 2021.

Egypt seeks more vaccines as infections surge

Egypt is working to boost its supply of virus vaccines as the number of recorded infections rises, the health minister said.

The country signed a contract to get vaccines developed by China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) on December 4 and is expecting further deliveries after receiving the first batch earlier this month, Hala Zayed told reporters.

Medical staff and people with chronic diseases would get priority, Zayed said, without giving details on the quantity of vaccines or timeframe. Local media re ported that the first batch contained 50,000 doses.

UK reports most deaths since April

UK has recorded its most virus virus-related deaths since April.

In its daily update, the British government said another 744 people have died 28 days after testing positive for virus, the highest level since April 29.

That takes the UK’s total up to 69,051, Europe’s second-highest behind Italy. If current trends continue, the UK looks set to overtake Italy to once again become Europe’s worst-hit country.

It also said another 39,237 new infections have been identified, the most recorded. However, comparisons with the early days of the pandemic are difficult as testing for the virus then was negligible.

Trump's bill delay leaves millions of desperate Americans in limbo

President Donald Trump's threat late Tuesday to veto the $892 billion coronavirus relief bill approved by Congress this week may delay aid for millions of families on the cusp of eviction and about to lose unemployment benefits.

Trump's apparent refusal to immediately sign the bill "has injected uncertainty or worse into the effort to protect millions of Americans from falling over a financial cliff," said Mark Hamrick of Bankrate.

Trump said the bill, which passed Congress Monday night, did not provide enough support for small businesses, and he asked Congress to increase stimulus checks to individuals to $2,000, instead of the “ridiculously low” $600 in the bill.

Russia's Sputnik V vaccine approved for use in Argentina

Russia's sovereign wealth fund said on Wednesday that the Sputnik V vaccine, which it markets abroad, has been approved for use by Argentina's regulators.

"Argentina was the first country in Latin America to officially register Sputnik V," the Russian Direct InvestmentFund (RDIF) said in a statement.

"The vaccine was registered under the emergency use authorisation procedure and was approved by the regulator, ANMAT, based on the results of Phase III clinical trials in Russia, without additional trials in Argentina," it said.

Turkey reports record daily virus death toll

Turkey's virus death toll rose by 259 in the last 24 hours, Health Ministry data showed on Wednesday, bringing the total number of deaths in the country to 18,861.

Turkey also recorded 19,650 new cases, including asymptomatic ones, in the last 24 hours.

Total cases sinceMarch, when the first Covid-19 case was identified in Turkey, stood at 2,082,610, the data showed.

The government has imposed full weekend lockdowns and weekday curfews to curb daily infections.

The country's highest daily number of new cases was reported on December 8 at 33,198.

More areas in England to enter Tier 4 lockdown

British health minister Matt Hancock said more areas in England would be placed into the highest tier of coronavirus restrictions in a bid to curb the spread of a more transmissible variant of Covid-19.

Hancock said from December 26, large regions across southern England would join London and neighbouring areas in Tier 4 with restrictions similar to that of a lockdown.

The areas to come under the strictest tier with lockdown-like restrictions are Essex, Norfolk, Sussex, Surrey, Oxfordshire and Hampshire.

Meanwhile, Bristol, Gloucestershire, Somerset, Swindon, Isle of Wight, New Forest, Northamptonshire, Cheshire and Warrington will go into Tier 3, he said.

Italy's death toll passes 70,000

Italy reported 553 virus-related deaths against 628 the day before, taking its total toll past 70,000, the health ministry said.

The daily tally of new infections increased to 14,522 from 13,318.

The first Western country hit by the virus, Italy becomes the fifth nation in the world to surpass 70,000 deaths, with an updated total of 70,395, the highest in Europe.

It has also registered some 1.991 million cases to date.

Mutated virus variant from South Africa found in UK, health minister says

Britain has detected a new variant of the virus in contacts of cases who have travelled from South Africa, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said.

South Africa's health department said last week that a new genetic mutation of the virus had been found and might be responsible for a recent surge in infections there.

"Thanks to the impressive genomic capability of the South Africans, we've detected two cases of another new variant of coronavirus here in the UK," Hancock told a media briefing.

EU clears nearly $150M to support Greece's Aegean Airlines

EU regulators approved a state grant of $146.48 million for Greece's national carrier Aegean Airlines to help the airline with damage suffered during the coronavirus crisis.

The support consists of a direct grant of $146.48 million, an amount that does not exceed the estimated damage directly caused to the airline between March 23 and June 30, the EU Commission said.

"This measure will enable Greece to compensate Aegean Airlines for the damage directly suffered due to the travel restrictions necessary to limit the spread of the coronavirus," the European Union’s antitrust chief, Margrethe Vestager said in a statement.

New strain detected in Israel, health ministry says

Israel has detected four cases of the new, highly infectious variant of the virus that has emerged in Britain, the Israeli health ministry said.

Mexico to start first vaccinations on Thursday

Mexico's government said it will begin vaccinations against virus on Thursday, starting with healthcare workers, as the first batch of doses from Pfizer arrived on Wednesday with the country battling an upsurge in infections.

"Tomorrow we're going to vaccinate," President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told a regular government news conference.

Vaccinations will begin at hospitals in Mexico City and the northern city of Saltillo, the president said, speaking shortly before the foreign ministry announced the first Pfizer vaccines had arrived by plane to the capital from Belgium.

Canada approves Moderna as second vaccine

Canada has approved the Covid-19 vaccine developed by American biotech firm Moderna, the health department announced, two weeks after authorising immunisations with the Pfizer/BioNTech shot.

"Health Canada ... has determined that the Moderna vaccine meets the Department’s stringent safety, efficacy and quality requirements," the department said in a statement.

Pfizer to supply US with additional 100M doses of vaccine

Pfizer and BioNTech will supply the US with an additional 100 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine under a new agreement.

The drugmakers said that they expect to deliver all the doses by July 31 in the nearly $2 billion deal.

Pfizer already has a contract to supply the government with 100 million doses of its vaccine.

Under the $2 billion deal announced Wednesday, the companies will deliver at least 70 million of the additional doses by June 30, with the remaining 30 million doses to be delivered no later than July 31. The government also has the option to acquire up to an additional 400 million doses.

US jobless claims drop sharply latest week

New applications for US jobless benefits fell by 89,000 last week after two weeks of increases but remain high as virus cases have spiked, according to government data.

Applications fell to 803,000 in the week ended December 19 from an upwardly-revised 892,000 in the prior week, according to the seasonally-adjusted Labor Department data.

That was far below the level economists had been expecting, although analysts warn that the reports can be erratic due to seasonal adjustment errors around the holidays.

Africa needs about $9 billion for vaccines – Afreximbank

Africa needs about $9 billion to finance enough of vaccines to halt the pandemic on the continent, but a bigger problem is accessing that supply amid the global race for doses, an African Export Import Bank official said.

Hippolyte Fofack, Afreximbank chief economist, told Reuters the Cairo-based bank and other development finance institutions are working with the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to obtain vaccines for the novel virus.

But African nations cannot compete with wealthier governments that have secured huge supplies of inoculations, he said.

Airline sacks pilot blamed for Taiwan's first local virus infection since April

A pilot blamed for infecting two colleagues and causing Taiwan's first local virus transmission since April was fired on Wednesday, his airline said.

The island's clean streak of 253 days without local infections ended on Tuesday after a local woman who had contact with the pilot, a New Zealander, tested positive.

The man – who worked for Taiwan's EVA Airways – was slapped with a fine of $10,600 for failing to "truthfully declare" his contacts and activities to health authorities once he learned he was infected.

The airline in a statement said he had violated pandemic prevention regulations and caused "serious damage to the company's reputation and image."

Crematoria in Germany's Saxony reaching limits

Undertakers in Saxony say crematoria in the eastern German state are reaching their limits because of the number of virus-related deaths there.

German news agency dpa quoted the head of the regional undertakers association, Tobias Wenzel, as saying that his members are particularly worried about the Christmas public holidays.

He said waiting times for bodies to be cremated have doubled from five to ten days.

Wenzel told dpa that its’s not an option to take bodies out of state or even across the border to the neighboring Czech Republic.

Families of virus dead sue Italy govt for $122 million

Around 500 relatives of virus victims are suing the Italian state for $122 million, alleging a litany of failures in the early stages of the pandemic, campaigners said.

The action is being driven by the group "Noi Denunceremo" (We Will Denounce), which has already filed around 300 complaints with prosecutors in Bergamo, the city in the northern Lombardy region that suffered most from the first wave of the virus.

The legal action targets Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Health Minister Roberto Speranza and the president of the Lombardy region, Attilio Fontana, the group said in a statement.

EU starts to ease bans over UK virus strain

Europe began easing travel bans on Britain put in place to contain a new strain of virus that UK officials believe is spreading faster as WHO experts were set to meet on a response to the variant.

The discovery of the new virus type set off alarm bells worldwide just as vaccines are being rolled out to halt a pandemic that has claimed more than 1.7 million lives since it began a year ago in China.

But the European Commission has urged EU nations to reopen their borders to Britain and replace the blockades with mandatory tests for arrivals.

WHO Wuhan probe not looking for Covid 'guilty' parties

The World Health Organization's international mission to China to investigate the origins of virus will explore all avenues and is not looking to find "guilty" parties, a team member told AFP.

Investigators will head to China in January and to Wuhan, where the first cases were detected 12 months ago in the pandemic that has swept the world, causing giant global health and economic crises.

UK's COVID R rate rises to between 1.1 and 1.3

Britain's estimated virus reproduction "R" number has increased again to between 1.1 and 1.3, the Government Office for Science said, indicating that the virus was continuing to spread.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson had said on Saturday that a new more infectious variant of the virus could increase the R rate by 0.4 or more.

The daily growth rate is now between +1 percent and +6 percent, meaning the number of infections is estimated to be increasing by between 1 percent and 6 percent every day.

Volunteers in Russia's Sputnik V vaccine trials no longer to receive placebos - RIA

Moscow's Gamaleya Institute, developer of the first Russian vaccine against virus, said it would no longer give placebos to volunteers in its large-scale final-stage trials for the Sputnik V shot, RIA news agency reported.

Alexander Gintsburg, the institute's director, said the Health Ministry had authorised the move.

"Everything there has been proven and the pandemic is ongoing, so a placebo is not good at all," he was quoted as saying.

Switzerland reports over 5,000 cases

Infections rose by 5,033 in a day, from Swiss health authorities showed, as Switzerland began selected vaccinations of elderly people.

The total number of confirmed cases in Switzerland and neighbouring principality Liechtenstein increased to 423,299, the death toll rose by 98 to 6,431, while 292 new hospitalisations kept pressure on the health care system.

New virus variant not detected in Japan, says government panel

The infectious virus variant spreading in Britain has not been detected in Japan, members of the Japanese government's expert panel on virus responses said.

The Japanese government said earlier in the day it will ban the entry of non-Japanese people from the United Kingdom from Thursday.

Russia halts uptake of new volunteers in Sputnik V vaccine trial - TASS

Russa's Health Ministry said it was halting the uptake of new volunteers in its main trial of the Sputnik V vaccine against virus, the TASSnews agency reported.

The ministry said it had already vaccinated more than 31,000 volunteers as part of the Moscow-based trial, a quarter of whom received placebos.

Britain approves use self-test kit

Britain approved the exceptional use of the National Health Service test and trace virus self-test kit to detect asymptomatic virus cases, as it mulls a stricter lockdown to stem the spread of a highly infectious variant of the virus.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said that the kit uses an antigen lateral flow test (antigen LFT), which can give a result in 30 minutes.