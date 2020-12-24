Former "Hawaii Five-0" actor Daniel Dae Kim said on Twitter the rule felt like "the film equivalent of being told to go back to your country when that country is actually America."

Jacob Oller, who covers movies at Paste Magazine, was among some who called the rules racist.

Nominations for the Golden Globes will be announced in February.

The Oscars have different rules, allowing South Korean drama satire "Parasite" to become the first foreign language film to win the coveted Academy Award for best picture in February. "Parasite" was excluded from the best drama race at the Golden Globes in January but won in the foreign language field.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, whose members from publications around the world choose the Golden Globe nominees and winners, declined comment on Wednesday and the cast and director of "Minari" could not be reached for comment.

Hollywood has made efforts to increase diversity behind and in front of the camera and at award shows since 2016 when all 20 Oscar-nominated actors were white for the second straight year.