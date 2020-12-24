WORLD
3 MIN READ
US cyber agency: SolarWinds hackers hitting state, local governments
CISA said last week that US government agencies, critical infrastructure entities and private groups were among those affected but did not specifically mention state or local bodies
US cyber agency: SolarWinds hackers hitting state, local governments
The SolarWinds logo is seen outside its headquarters in Austin, Texas, US, December 18, 2020. / Reuters Archive
By Hammad Ahmed ABBASI
December 24, 2020

The US cybersecurity agency has said a sprawling cyber espionage campaign made public earlier this month is affecting state and local governments, although it released few additional details.

The hacking campaign, which used US tech company SolarWinds as a springboard to penetrate federal government networks, was "impacting enterprise networks across federal, state, and local governments, as well as critical infrastructure entities and other private sector organisations," the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) said in a statement posted to its website.

The CISA said last week that US government agencies, critical infrastructure entities, and private groups were among those affected, but did not specifically mention state or local bodies.

So far only a handful of federal government agencies have officially confirmed having been affected, including the US Treasury Department, the Commerce Department, and the Department of Energy.

CISA did not identify the state or local agencies affected and did not immediately return an email seeking additional detail on the notice.

RAED MORE: US Treasury and other agencies hacked in cyber espionage campaign

RECOMMENDED

Reuters has previously reported that Pima County, Arizona was among the victims of the wave of intrusions.

The county did not immediately return a message seeking comment late Wednesday.

The county's chief information officer previously told Reuters his team had taken its SolarWinds software offline immediately after the hack became public and that investigators had not found any evidence of a further compromise.

Senior US officials and lawmakers have alleged that Russia is to blame for the hacking spree, a charge the Kremlin denies.

READ MORE: Biden: Vast cyber-attack on US cannot go 'unanswered'

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Syria extends ceasefire with YPG terror group by 15 days
Türkiye's intelligence chief meets Hamas delegation in Istanbul
Iraq's largest political bloc nominates Nouri al Maliki for PM post
As truce with YPG expires, Syria mulls future course
Trump goes into firefighting mode over NATO comments, praises 'brave' UK troops
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India
Israel kills two Palestinian children in Gaza
Ukraine, Russia and US conclude second round of trilateral talks in UAE
Iran thanks Pakistan for diplomatic support at UN
Fight against Daesh terror is growing stronger: Erdogan
Denmark slams Trump for remarks undermining NATO's role in Afghanistan