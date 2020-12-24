A new, potentially more transmittable, variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid-19 has been found in Britain in cases linked to South Africa.

South Africa's health department said last week that a new genetic mutation of the virus had been discovered and might be responsible for a recent surge in infections there.

South African researchers believe the variant is likely to be more infectious, may hit young people harder, and could be slightly more resistant to vaccines, The Guardian reported on Thursday.

"Thanks to the impressive genomic capability of the South Africans, we've detected two cases of another new variant of coronavirus here in the UK," British Health Secretary Matt Hancock told a media briefing.

"Both are contacts of cases who have travelled from South Africa over the past few weeks," he said on Wednesday.

Britain is already trying to curb the spread of a mutated variant of the virus which is up to 70% more transmissible, and further studies are being carried out on the new variant.

"This new variant is highly concerning, because it is yet more transmissible, and it appears to have mutated further than the new variant has been discovered in the UK," he said.

READ MORE:Should we be concerned about new coronavirus strains?

Close contacts of those with the new variant and all those who have been in South Africa in the last fortnight, or were in close contact with someone who had, must quarantine, he said.

UK halts flights from South Africa