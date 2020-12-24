POLITICS
Paris Saint-Germain fire German coach Thomas Tuchel
Former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly set to be Tuchel’s replacement.
Former Paris St Germain coach Thomas Tuchel on December 13, 2020 / Reuters
Abdullah TanriverdiAbdullah Tanriverdi
December 24, 2020

Paris Saint-Germain have fired their coach Thomas Tuchel.

The French champions declined to make any comment when contacted by news agencies to confirm the reports carried by L'Equipe newspaper, RMC and German tabloid Bild.

The 47-year-old German arrived at the Parc des Princes on a two-year contract in 2018, and guided PSG to their first-ever Champions League final last season.

Less than three months on from that final against Bayern Munich in Lisbon, Tuchel has become the first PSG coach to leave mid-season since Antoine Kombouare was replaced by Carlo Ancelotti in December 2011.

He leaves the job with PSG's qualification for the last 16 of the Champions League in their hands.

Tuchel's playing career ended at age 25, as a result of a chronic knee cartilage injury, and in 2000, he began his coaching career.

Tuchel won six trophies including Ligue 1 titles during his two-and-a-half year stint at Parc de Princes.

Former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly set to be Tuchel's replacement.

Pochettino left Tottenham in November 2019, six months after leading them into their first Champions League final.

End of the year results

Lyon cruised past Nantes 3-0 on Wednesday to take top spot in Ligue 1 heading into the winter break from Lille, despite Burak Yilmaz's late strike earning the previous leaders victory at Montpellier.

Rudi Garcia's Lyon lead Lille on goal difference, by just one goal, with reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain one point further adrift after thrashing Strasbourg 4-0 at the Parc des Princes.

It is the first time Lyon have been top at Christmas since the 2008/09 season when their run of seven straight titles was ultimately ended by Bordeaux.

SOURCE:Reuters
