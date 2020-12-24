Paris Saint-Germain have fired their coach Thomas Tuchel.

The French champions declined to make any comment when contacted by news agencies to confirm the reports carried by L'Equipe newspaper, RMC and German tabloid Bild.

The 47-year-old German arrived at the Parc des Princes on a two-year contract in 2018, and guided PSG to their first-ever Champions League final last season.

Less than three months on from that final against Bayern Munich in Lisbon, Tuchel has become the first PSG coach to leave mid-season since Antoine Kombouare was replaced by Carlo Ancelotti in December 2011.

He leaves the job with PSG's qualification for the last 16 of the Champions League in their hands.

Tuchel's playing career ended at age 25, as a result of a chronic knee cartilage injury, and in 2000, he began his coaching career.

Tuchel won six trophies including Ligue 1 titles during his two-and-a-half year stint at Parc de Princes.