A military deployment by the Kremlin to the Central African Republic this week has drawn attention once again to Russia's intentions in Africa, which was a playground for Soviet Russia a few decades ago.

Moscow is again on the path of challenging the Western monopoly in the continent in order to expand its sphere of influence in Africa's war-torn nations, which is blessed with abundant natural resources. Russian representatives have already struck deals with their African counterparts to access diamond mines, train soldiers and make them combat-ready and also sell them modern weapons.

Recent Russian activities in Africa are centred on one of the poorest and most unstable countries in the world, the Central African Republic, where general elections are slated on Sunday.

Tour de force ahead of elections

After three powerful rebel groups merged and advanced towards the capital Bangui last Saturday, Moscow "promptly responded" to a request by the CAR and sent “extra 300 military instructors” earlier this week.

Paris did not hesitate to order immediately a flyover mission of warplanes to fly over Central African territory.

The country became independent from France in 1960 and the French influence over the African nation is on the wane since the past decade.

Russian mercenaries

Russian military deployment in the CAR is not something new. In 2018, the Wagner Group, a shadowy paramilitary outfit with connections to the Russian state, was deployed in CAR as a means of entrenching Moscow’s influence.

Since then, according to the report, the group has been engaged in a campaign of supporting, finding and empowering local allies that are favourable to Moscow’s interests.

American officials estimated last year that there were around 400 Russian mercenaries in the CAR, “some in rebel-controlled areas where they can be spotted riding in white pickup trucks and drinking in local bars at night”.

With the recent deployment, the number of Russian soldiers appears to top 700 hundred.