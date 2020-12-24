German-born footballer Deniz Naki has been arrested for allegedly running a criminal organisation in the German city of Aachen.

Aachen Prosecutor's Office spokesperson Jan Balthasar confirmed that two people were arrested for establishing a criminal organisation and both are PKK terror group sympathisers, according to Welt newspaper.

German state police suspect the criminal organisation is involved in extortion and drug trafficking as well as providing funding to PKK.

However, Balthasar said, "We cannot currently confirm that financial resources are provided specifically for the PKK. If the PKK connection is found, the Federal Prosecutor's Office will look into the event."