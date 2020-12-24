TÜRKİYE
Turkey scores $150M in defence exports to Tunisia
UAVs and various armoured vehicles will be at the service of Tunisian security forces.
Turkey's Defence Industry chief Ismail Demir is seen in a video conference with Tunisian officials / AA
Abdullah TanriverdiAbdullah Tanriverdi
December 24, 2020

Turkish defence industry racked up impressive exports totaling $150 million to Tunisia at year’s end.

Ismail Demir, the head of the country's Defense Industries Presidency (SSB) said on Thursday, “a total of five companies have exported various vehicles such as tankers, tanks and electro-optic systems to the country, which will be at the service of Tunisia's security forces."

The SSB held a defence industry cooperation meeting with Tunisia via video conference.

The products include BMC's Kirpi - a Mine Resistant Ambush-Protected (MRAP) vehicle, Nurol Makina's Ejder Yalcin - an armored combat vehicle, Turkish Aerospace Industries' Anka - a Medium-Altitude Long-Endurance (MALE) unmanned aerial vehicle, various vehicles like tanks and tankers from Katmerciler, and Turkish defence giant ASELSAN's electro-optic systems. 

The Turkish government has long sought to make itself a global player in the defense industry, with its tech-oriented –– research-and-development-based defense industry policies gaining momentum every day.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
