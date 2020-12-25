Israeli jets have flown very low over parts of Lebanon, terrifying residents on Christmas Eve, some of whom reported seeing missiles in the skies over Beirut.

Minutes later, Syria's official news agency reported explosions in the central Syrian town of Masyaf in the Hama countryside.

The Syrian Ministry of Defense issued a statement early on Friday saying Israel “launched an aggression by directing a barrage of rockets” from the north of the Lebanese city of Tripoli towards the Masyaf area. It said Syrian air defence “confronted the enemy missiles and intercepted most of them.”

There was no immediate word on what the target was or whether there were any casualties.

READ MORE: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria, calling it 'retaliatory attack'