CULTURE
4 MIN READ
US billionaire buys Michael Jackson's Neverland ranch at marked down price
Neverland, the infamous location where the pop star was accused of molesting young boys, has been sold for around 20 percent of its original asking price in 2015.
US billionaire buys Michael Jackson's Neverland ranch at marked down price
A general view of the train station at Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch in Los Olivos, California July 3, 2009. / Reuters
Bilge Nesibe KotanBilge Nesibe Kotan
December 25, 2020

Michael Jackson's former Neverland Ranch in California has sold to US billionaire Ron Burkle, reportedly at a steeply discounted price of around $22 million.

The late "King of Pop" famously converted his sprawling, gated home into a fairytale-themed retreat – complete with toy railroad, Ferris wheel and orangutans – and penned some of his top hits on the ranch.

But Neverland was also the infamous location where Jackson invited children to visit and sleep over, and where he was accused of molesting young boys. It was rebranded after Jackson's 2009 death as Sycamore Valley Ranch.

Burkle, a Montana-based businessman with investments ranging from supermarkets to the entertainment industry, purchased the ranch "as a land banking opportunity," his spokesman said on Thursday.

READ MORE: 'Leaving Neverland' wins Emmy, Beyonce snubbed for 'Homecoming'

Slashed value

The $22 million price tag reported by theWall Street Journal – and confirmed to AFP as roughly accurate, by a source familiar with the deal – would mark a dramatic decline from the ranch's $100 million asking price in 2015.

That lofty fee, dubbed "optimistic" by realtors even at the time, was slashed to $31 million last year, but the ranch still did not sell and was taken off the market.

Burkle was flying in the region recently to scout a neighbouring property as a possible new branch of his Soho House private club network when he spotted the ranch and called its owner, according to the spokesman.

Jackson reportedly paid $19.5 million for the property in the 1980s.

RECOMMENDED

Thomas Barrack Jr's Colony Capital investment firm purchased the ranch from the heavily indebted singer for $22.5 million the year before his death.

Burkle previously worked as an adviser for the singer on business matters, including resolving debts incurred by his lavish lifestyle in the years before his death.

The 1,100-hectare (2,700-acre) estate located 65 kilometres (40 miles) from Santa Barbara features a main house with six bedrooms along with three guest houses, a four-acre lake with a waterfall, tennis courts, several barns and animal shelter facilities.

READ MORE:Michael Jackson’s legacy under microscope in new sex abuse film

Child molestation charges

Jackson's ranch was raided in 2003 as part of a child molestation case against him and police at the time seized a large collection of pornography and images of nude children.

Jackson was acquitted in the case in 2005.

Last year, HBO documentary "Leaving Neverland" aired testimonies of two men who claim Jackson sexually abused them as children all over the ranch, including the attic, the master bedroom and the pool.

The Jackson estate – which is suing HBO for $100 million over a "posthumous character assassination" – denies all the allegations, as Jackson did in his lifetime.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Djokovic becomes first to win 400 Grand Slam matches
Iraq presses EU to share burden of handling Daesh detainees
Snow, heavy rain kill over 60 in three days in Afghanistan
Moscow claims fresh gains as Ukraine says Russian strikes hit ‘negotiating table’
Life returning to parts of Aleppo after terrorists’ withdrawal: governor
California joins WHO global outbreak network after US exit
China's top military official under investigation
Palestinian family loses baby after waiting 17 years
Sudanese gold mine collapse kills six while dozens remain trapped
Wall Street prepares for nonstop trading as NYSE tests new era
Deaths after landslide in Indonesia’s Java, dozens missing
Russian and Ukrainian negotiators enter second day of peace talks under US plan
Trump administration considers naval blockade to halt Cuban oil imports — report
In photos: Buying frenzy as 15 US states declare emergency ahead of 'historic' winter storm
Israeli troops kill Palestinian man in occupied West Bank and seize his body