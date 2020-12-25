The fatal shooting of an unarmed Black man by police in Columbus, Ohio, the US city's second such killing this month, has sparked a fresh wave of protests against racial injustice and police brutality in the country.

Andre Maurice Hill, 47, was in the garage of a house on Monday night when he was shot several times by a police officer who had been called to the scene for a minor incident.

Seconds before the gunfire, bodycam footage shows Hill walking towards the policeman holding a cell phone in his left hand, while his other hand cannot be seen.

Columbus police chief Thomas Quinlan announced on Thursday that he was moving to fire the officer, Adam Coy, on allegations of "critical misconduct".

"We have an officer who violated his oath to comply with the rules and policies of the Columbus Division of Police," Quinlan said in a statement. "This violation cost an innocent man his life."

Quinlan called the fatal shooting an act of "preventable violence, senseless violence."

"This didn't have to happen, and it never should have," he said. "Andre Hill should be with his family this holiday."

According to local media reports, Coy had previously received complaints of excessive force.

Coy and his colleague waited several minutes before approaching Hill, who was still alive, but died later.

BLM protests

Hill's slaying marked the second time in a month that an African-American man was slain by law enforcement under questionable circumstances in Ohio's capital.

Casey Christopher Goodson, 23, was shot dead outside his home on December 4 by a Franklin County sheriff's deputy assigned to a team of US marshals searching for a fugitive in Goodson's neighborhood. His family has said he was holding a sandwich which law enforcement mistook for a gun.