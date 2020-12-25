December 31, 2019 – January 1, 2020

China reports a cluster of cases of pneumonia in Wuhan, Hubei province.

A novel coronavirus is eventually identified. The World Health Organisation (WHO) puts itself on an emergency footing to deal with the outbreak.

January 11

China announces its first death from an illness which will become known as Covid-19.

January 12

China shares the genetic sequence of Covid-19.

January 13

WHO confirms a case of Covid-19 in Thailand, the first recorded case outside of China.

January 20-21

WHO experts visit Wuhan as the US confirms the first coronavirus case. Chinese scientist confirms Covid-19 human transmission

January 23

World witnesses the first of many Covid-19 lockdowns as China places Wuhan, Huanggang cities under quarantine, locking down some 18 million people.

January 24

France finds the first case of Covid-19, marking the entry of the virus in Europe

January 31

WHO declares a global health emergency and an "extraordinary event" that constitutes a risk to other countries and requires a coordinated international response.

The US declares coronavirus a public health emergency.

Spain reports the first confirmed coronavirus case, finding it in a German tourist in the Canary Islands, who has been in touch with people who had travelled to China.

February 2

Dozens of countries restrict air travel to China.

February 21

Italy begins testing people after diagnosing its first local patient in Codogno, a small town in the wealthy Lombardy region.

February 23

US President Donald Trump claims the virus was "very much under control in this country", baffling experts.

March 11

WHO describes the new coronavirus as "a pandemic", saying Italy and Iran are now in the frontline of disease and other countries would "soon" join them.

March 17

The University of Minnesota begins testing Hydroxychloroquine, a medicine for the prevention and treatment of malaria.

Coronavirus claims the first victim in Turkey.

March 30

The US authorises the use of chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine to combat Covid-19, anti-malaria drugs touted by President Trump despite inconclusive clinical proof of their efficacy.

April 3

More than one million cases of coronavirus are recorded globally.

April 10

Global coronavirus death toll reaches 100,000 milestone, with nearly 70 percent of all fatalities now in Europe.

April 29

US officials say Remdesivir has a clear-cut, significant, positive effect in diminishing the time to recover from Covid-19.

May 1

The US issues an emergency use authorisation for the investigational antiviral drug Remdesivir for the treatment of suspected or laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 in adults and children.

May 21

US and AstraZeneca announce collaboration to develop vaccine.

May 27

The US records 100,000 deaths, more than any other country in the pandemic

May 28

Confirmed cases in the US top 100,000, the highest number in the world.

June 17

WHO stops testing of hydroxychloroquine after new data and studies show no benefit.

June 29

China approves its CanSino's Covid-19 vaccine candidate for military use.

July 6

Hundreds of scientists say coronavirus is airborne, ask WHO to revise recommendations.

July 7

Infections in the US top 3 million coronavirus infections as virus surges in more than half of all states.

The US withdraws from WHO.

July 14

First data for the Moderna vaccine show it triggers an immune response against Covid-19.

July 15

COVAX facility, a mechanism designed to guarantee rapid, fair, and equitable access to vaccines worldwide, secures engagement from more than 150 countries.

July 21

Two vaccines being developed by researchers at the Jenner Institute at Oxford University, with support from AstraZeneca, and another vaccine candidate from China's CanSino Biologics, show promising results.

July 27

Moderna begins phase 3 trial of its Covid-19 vaccine.

August 8

Brazil surpasses 100,000 coronavirus deaths and three million cases of infection.

August 11